Glasgow Clyde College reveals bold new brand positioning and visual identity

Glasgow Clyde College has unveiled an exciting new brand identity, reflecting the limitless opportunities it offers students - which has already led to a 21% increase in applications for its courses starting in August compared to the same period last year.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led in collaboration with the brand marketing team at Glasgow Clyde College and designed by creative agency, John Doe, the optimistic brand identity is shaped around the strapline Life Changing Stuff, brought to life through a new visual platform across its website, dynamic typography, a vibrant colour palette, new tone of voice and an evolved logo.

The last five years have been extremely turbulent in further education, with learners navigating the pandemic, remote learning, the cost of living crisis and funding cuts. Through research with current, former and potential students undertaken by John Doe’s insights division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, many of these pressures emerged as key themes in their lives.

'Life Changing Stuff'

Life Changing Stuff has been launched ahead of applications opening for its August 2025 term and showcases the many different opportunities and benefits Glasgow Clyde College can offer. The branding refresh can be attributed to more than a fifth more applications compared to the same window in 2024, with potential students attracted to its vibrant and welcoming look and feel.

It is part of its mission to provide inspirational learning and change lives through educational excellence along with student success and attainment which is the heart of life at the college.

Its 2025 prospectus has been revamped as the ‘Book of Life Changing Stuff’, asking potential learners, ‘What’s the Best That Could Happen?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynne McInnes, Head of Marketing and Communications at Glasgow Clyde College said: “Our new brand is more than just a fresh look - it’s a reflection of the life-changing experiences our students have every day. At Glasgow Clyde College, we empower people to take their next step with confidence, no matter their background or ambition.

'Life Changing Stuff'

“In a time of uncertainty, we want to be a place of inspiration and opportunity. ‘Life Changing Stuff’ captures the transformative impact of education, and our new brand reflects the energy, aspirations, and resilience of our students and staff - as well as providing a blueprint for the future.

The brand repositioning has been commended by two large employers which Glasgow Clyde College has close working links with in the city.

Pete MacRae, Managing Editor at BBC Scotland News said:" The fact that the rebranding exercise concentrated so much on the experience and the life experience of students, which is what the BBC wants them to bring to the Corporation and other employers shows its genuine value to their ultimate career pathway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's a great mutual benefit that both Glasgow Clyde College and an employer like the BBC can get." Robin Wallace, Head of Residential and Day Care Services, Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership said: "It really feels that the branding has been shaped around the students rather than the students being shaped around the institution, and I think that will serve Glasgow Clyde College really well in the future."