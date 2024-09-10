Glasgow communications agency marks 18th anniversary milestone

Perceptive Communicators is celebrating 18 successful years in business.

Award-winning independent communications agency Perceptive Communicators is celebrating 18 successful years in business. The specialist agency supports clients working across science, technology and the built environment who are improving lives and transforming futures every day.

Headquartered in Glasgow, Perceptive was founded in 2006 by Managing Director Julie Moulsdale who, after spending 15 years working for blue chip brands including IBM, PwC and Royal Bank of Scotland, identified a gap in the market for expert and specialist communications advice for clients in the built environment, science and technology.

Perceptive’s first client was technology giant Cisco and the company has continued to support clients in this key sector. The business was boosted by the appointment of Lesley Ferguson in 2008. Lesley is now Deputy Managing Director. In 2023, Perceptive appointed Ed Monaghan, former Group Chief Executive of Mactaggart & Mickel Group as Non-Executive Director. Ed was Perceptive's first property client back in 2006.

Perceptive has now grown to a team of nine, supporting over 100 clients to date across science, technology and the built environment, which each share its ethos of improving lives and transforming futures.

Highlights over the last 18 years include:

● Built environment client support: Supporting the development of the Commonwealth Games Athletes’ Village, The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA), and Lost Shore Surf Resort. Working with Clyde Gateway and Ravenscraig on landmark regeneration projects.

● Science client support: Securing Enterprise Area Status for BioCity Scotland two years ahead of schedule, supporting Thermo Fisher Scientific’s manufacturing efforts during COVID, supporting one of Europe's largest R&D hubs Discovery Park and working with biotech leader MiAlgae to unlock funding, partners and customers.

● Technology client support: Raising the profile of Cisco, positioning Dell as a thought leader, supporting The Scotland 5G Centre to showcase 5G tech, including the broadcast of the King's Coronation and working with Clarus to highlight ‘internet from space’ in Shetland for the first time.

● Recent industry recognition: Homes for Scotland’s Supporting organisation of the Year, 2024 & 2022, The Herald Property Team of the Year 2022 & 2018, Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces 2024, Scottish Women’s Award’s Managing Director of the Year 2023, CIPR Gold Award 2023, Net Promoter score +91.

The agency has continued to grow and diversify its offering and now provides expert social media, digital and public affairs consultancy services which now make up more than 20% of its business. In addition to media relations, market research, public affairs and wider stakeholder engagement, Perceptive also provides bespoke media training and crisis communications support.

Julie Moulsdale, Managing Director of Perceptive Communicators, said: “Having spent 15 years as a client, I had a strong hunch there was a gap in the market for an alternative approach where communications support was provided by a more expert and specialist team with deep industry knowledge and a strong senior network of connections. But this completely flew in the face of the conventional agency business model.

“Our first client, Gordon Thomson at Cisco, also encouraged us to invest in people rather than infrastructure, so we worked fully remotely at the early stages. I was told by so many others that working from home or hybrid working would never work and focusing on just a few specialist areas was too narrow a focus. Despite having to navigate the credit crunch, a pandemic and the cost of living crisis, we are now in our 18th successful year. So I’m very glad we stuck to our guns with a clear focus of an expert and specialist approach, and being brave enough to implement a different business model which focuses on what we thought clients would value more.

“We are very fortunate to have extremely loyal clients. I would especially like to thank all the clients like Cisco and Mactaggart & Mickel who took a chance on us on the early days and those who have stuck with us through thick and thin, some for over a decade now like Cruden Group, Clyde Gateway, Muir Group and AS & Briar Homes. We are also very grateful to the many individual clients who have taken the Perceptive team with them each time they have moved to a new organisation.

“None of this would be possible without our fantastic team. I am very grateful to all employees, past and present who have helped Perceptive grow over the years. We are a small but mighty team and that team spirit always shines through. To be named one of the UK’s Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces earlier this year was an incredible achievement and it’s thanks to the people around me. Perceptive simply would not be here today without its team, and here’s to the next eighteen years.”

Ed Monaghan, Non-Executive at Perceptive Communicators commented: “As Perceptive’s first property client I could see from the start that there was a different approach which was better for me as a client. The Perceptive team demonstrated industry insight, skill and passion for my organisation to such an extent that I had to remind myself they were consultants rather than employees.

“I have hired Perceptive at Mactaggart & Mickel Group, Construction Scotland and City Legacy. Thanks to their expert and specialist approach they hit the ground running every time to deliver outstanding results and have been instrumental in delivering my organisational and commercial goals.”

As well as its 18th anniversary, the company has recently appointed Hayley Crockett as Account Director. The agency is also currently recruiting for a new Social Media and Digital Marketing Executive, reflecting increased demand for digital services. The Perceptive team are celebrating the 18-year milestone with a team lunch, as well as an additional half day of annual leave for each employee.