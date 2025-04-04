Glasgow communications firm takes home prestigious award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Perceptive Communicators wins ‘Consumer Campaign of the Year’ for its work on the launch of Lost Shore Surf Resort at the 2025 PRmoment Awards

Leading Scottish communications agency, Perceptive Communicators, is celebrating a major win after scooping the Consumer Campaign of the Year at the prestigious 2025 PRmoment Awards. The recognition was awarded for their standout work launching Lost Shore Surf Resort, Europe’s largest inland wave pool, located just outside Edinburgh.

The win marks a milestone moment in an ongoing eight year partnership between Perceptive and Lost Shore, with the agency supporting the resort from the Resort’s initial planning stages through to its highly anticipated launch in late 2024 and into its current consumer PR strategy.

Located in Ratho, West Lothian, Lost Shore Surf Resort is a groundbreaking £50million development bringing world class surfing to the heart of Scotland. Beyond the surf, the resort features luxury accommodation, a waterfront bar, café and restaurant, surf shop, The Surfskate Academy, Spear Sauna, and wellness treatments. Creating a unique, year-round destination for families, thrill-seekers, and wellness lovers alike.

Perceptive’s work with Lost Shore was also nominated in highly competitive Culture Media, Sport and Travel Marketing Campaign and Media Relations Campaign of the Year categories, highlighting its expertise in delivering high-impact campaigns across not just leisure but all its specialist areas: science, technology, leisure, and the built environment.

Julie Moulsdale, Managing Director at Perceptive Communicators, said: “We are over the moon to have not only been nominated but to take home the award for Consumer PR Campaign of the Year. The standard of entries was incredibly high this year, making the win even more special.

“This recognition is a true testament to the power of collaboration. From our talented and committed internal team to the incredible people behind Lost Shore. We’re proud to have played a part in bringing this transformative tourism destination to life, bolstering the Scottish tourism industry, delivering much needed jobs and investment. This achievement aligns perfectly with our wider mission at Perceptive Communicators: to support initiatives that improve lives and transform futures.”

The award-winning campaign delivered impressive international media coverage, significant footfall to the resort since launch, and strong engagement across digital platforms, helping to position Lost Shore as a must-visit attraction in Scotland’s tourism landscape.