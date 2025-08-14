Glasgow community centre gets funding boost from Scottish Building Society Foundation

Bridgeton Community Learning Campus (BCLC) has secured funding from the Scottish Building Society Foundation to support its vital community services in Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre received a grant from the Foundation to improve energy efficiency at its site in Bridgeton, helping it continue to offer free and low-cost activities to local residents in Glasgow’s East End.

The funding will be used to upgrade the campus’ heating system, making it more sustainable and efficient throughout the winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening its doors in 2006, BCLC has served as a cornerstone of the community ever since, offering inclusive classes and services tailored for all ages and abilities in one of Scotland’s most deprived areas.

Scottish Building Society's Mortgage Underwriting team recently volunteering at Bridgeton's community gala day.

With activities including fitness classes such as karate, clubbercise, and chair yoga, as well as arts and crafts, the centre also provides educational opportunities including information and communication technology and English for speakers of other languages courses.

Additionally, BCLC hosts community events including an Annual Gala Day, monthly meals and tea dances, and a community garden for local residents to enjoy.

Lesley Ward, BCLC Centre Manager, said: “As an anchor organisation, we serve Bridgeton with education, wellbeing, and a social connection for those who need it most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We see every day how vital this space is for local people. Whether it is older adults battling isolation or young families seeking support, our aim is simple - to provide opportunities that help people feel included, supported and empowered to thrive.

Scottish Building Society's Mortgage Underwriting team recently volunteering at Bridgeton's community gala day.

“It’s brilliant to receive funding from the Foundation which will help us improve energy efficiency at our centre, ensuring we can provide comfortable and welcoming service throughout the year for all who attend.”

Paul Denton, Chief Executive of Scottish Building Society, said: “We are thrilled to support BCLC and help it sustain a rich programme of activity which benefits everyone in Bridgeton.

“BCLC is a pillar of the local community and showcase everything about the type of organisations our Foundation aims to back. As a mutual organisation rooted in community values, we recognise the transformative power of local initiatives in strengthening resilience, connection and opportunity.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launched in May 2023, the Foundation awards grants up to £5,000 to community groups across Scotland. Its most recent funding round distributed nearly £30,000 to charities across the country.

Since it launched, The Foundation has awarded grants to more than 40 charities across the country, allocating over £155,000 to date.

For more information on the Foundation, visit www.scottishbs.co.uk/scottish‑building‑society‑foundation