Glasgow Crematorium site sold as Horizon Ceremonies secures major investment exit

One of Glasgow’s modern crematorium operators changes hands in deal delivering strong returns for backers

A Glasgow-based crematorium is part of a major investment success story, following the sale of Horizon Ceremonies by private equity firm Maven Capital Partners.

Horizon, which operates The Hurlet Crematorium on Glasgow’s south side, has been acquired by a major UK public sector pension fund with more than £30 billion in assets under management. The deal, announced this week, marks a profitable exit for Maven, delivering investors a return of between 2.1x and 2.5x their original cost, with further gains possible through deferred payments tied to future business milestones.

Founded in 2016, Horizon Ceremonies set out to offer a more compassionate, accessible alternative to traditional crematoria. With modern, purpose-built sites, the company has grown into one of the UK’s leading independent crematorium developers and operators. As well as The Hurlet, it runs facilities in Clyde Coast & Garnock Valley and Cannock in the West Midlands. Two more sites are currently moving through the planning process as Horizon continues to expand nationally.

Glasgow residents may be familiar with The Hurlet, which opened its doors with the aim of providing a peaceful and contemporary setting for families across the city and surrounding areas. The facility has also contributed to the firm’s broader push for environmental responsibility—a cornerstone of its approach.

Indeed, Horizon was the first crematorium operator in the UK to publish an ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) report. Since then, the company has planted over 10,000 trees, produced nearly 8,000 kWh of renewable energy, and maintained a carbon footprint below the industry average.

Maven originally invested £2.5 million in 2017 and went on to provide £7.65 million in total funding across multiple rounds. The exit comes at a time of growing demand for modern, environmentally conscious end-of-life services.

The deal was advised by KPMG Corporate Finance.