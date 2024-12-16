Glasgow emergency vets brace for 79% spike in caseloads

With the Christmas countdown upon us, the nation’s pets face hidden festive dangers, and emergency vets are stepping up to help.

This year, Glasgow’s 24/7 emergency pet hospital, Vets Now, is preparing for a 79% rise in emergency cases over Christmas and New Year. From pets devouring mince pies to injuries from tinsel or fairy lights, the festive season brings an influx of unexpected, and even fatal, emergencies.

Emily Todd, Out of Hours Veterinary Surgeon at Vets Now in Glasgow, is urging pet owners across the city to be aware of the potential hazards.

She said: “Christmas is a magical time, but it can also be fraught with challenges for pets and their owners. Our dedicated team works tirelessly through the festive season to provide life-saving care when it’s needed most.

Laura Anderson and dog Buddy meet some of the 'hidden heroes' of Christmas at Vets Now Glasgow Hospital Photographer Liam Bradley for Vets Now)

“From festive foods to decorations and even gifts, homes can become an unexpected minefield for our furry friends. We’re urging pet owners to be vigilant and take precautions to prevent their celebrations from turning into emergencies.”

With over 20 million pet cats and dogs in the UK, Vets Now’s 60+ emergency clinics and hospitals are bracing themselves for the surge by scheduling additional teams of vets and vet nurses and stockpiling clinical supplies.

Last year, Emily and Vets Now Glasgow’s emergency team treated hundreds of pets for festive-related emergencies over Christmas and New Year, seeing a staggering jump in cases during the last two weeks in December compared to the same period in November:

500% increase in mince pie cases

156% increase in chocolate related cases

167% increase in Christmas tree related cases

Vets Now, Glasgow

The stats highlight how easily pets can find themselves in trouble, often requiring urgent intervention.

Earlier this month, Scottish radio presenter and Love Island star, Laura Anderson, switched on Vets Now Glasgow Hospital’s festive lights display, to celebrate Vets Now’s campaign message of ‘This Christmas, our lights are always on’. Laura was accompanied by her dog Buddy, a previous patient of Vets Now, meeting some of the team – the ‘hidden heroes’ of Christmas.

Pet-Proof Your Christmas

To help pet owners avoid emergencies, Vets Now has launched a Christmas Hub packed with tips, advice, and infographics to keep pets safe and happy. Common hazards to watch out for include:

Chocolate

Christmas trees

Artificial sweeteners

Fairy lights

Cooked bones

Batteries

Christmas pudding and mince pies

Wrapping paper

Visit the Christmas Hub at www.vets-now.com/christmas for expert advice on how to pet-proof your festive season.

Vets Now’s emergency clinics and hospitals are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, across the UK. Find your nearest clinic at www.vets-now.com.