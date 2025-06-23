Glasgow event will celebrate 'the diversity of communities in Scotland'

Scotland’s many cultures will be celebrated at a football tournament held in Glasgow this weekend.

The Refugee World Cup Scotland 2025 tournament will see around 250 players from 50 different nations take part in the event at Toryglen on Sunday, 29 June.

Organised by Glasgow charity Glasgow Afghan United, the annual event brings together hundreds of players, including refugees, asylum seekers, migrants and those born and raised in Scotland.

The Refugee World Cup Scotland 2025 is supported by Wheatley Group, Scotland’s leading housing, care and property-management group.

Cammy Bell alongside Councillor Abdul Bostani, Director of Afghan United, and Pat Bonner at the Hampden launch

This year’s tournament was launched at Hampden by former Scotland, Rangers and Kilmarnock goalkeeper, and current Wheatley Group Development Project Officer, Cammy Bell, where he was joined by ex-Celtic and Republic of Ireland goalie Pat Bonner at Hampden.

Speaking at the launch, Cammy Bell said: "I'm delighted to lend my support to the Refugee World Cup Scotland tournament and look forward to witnessing the positive impact it has had and will continue to have on the lives of those it touches.

“Football is a great way to bring communities together, to build friendships and communities, and I'm sure this tournament will help new Scots to integrate into Scottish life."

Councillor Abdul Bostani, Managing Director of Glasgow Afghan United FC and organiser of the Refugee World Cup Scotland 2025, believes the tournament can have a positive impact on neighbourhoods.

He said: “The Refugee World Cup Scotland is, above all, a celebration of football and community. But it’s also a powerful reminder of our shared humanity.

“This tournament is an invitation to see refugees not as statistics, but as individuals. It’s about fostering empathy, understanding, and inclusion, values that have long defined Scotland and the UK as welcoming nations.”

Steven Henderson, Wheatley Group Chief Executive, added: "This is an important event that celebrates the diversity of communities in Scotland through football while supporting the rights of refugees.

“We are committed to supporting community initiatives like this, and I encourage everyone to mark their calendars and come along on the day to support this event.”

The Refugee World Cup Scotland 2025 tournament takes place on Sunday, June 29 at Toryglen Regional Football Centre between 12pm and 5pm.