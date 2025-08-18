Glasgow fitness coach takes on Off the Beatson Track after cancer diagnosis

A Glasgow fitness coach who was diagnosed with lymphoma earlier this year is set to take on Off the Beatson Track on Sunday, August 24, with his family by his side.

Jamie Haxton, 29, who lives in Glasgow was diagnosed with lymphoma in January after what he thought was a lingering infection from a tooth. Following a biopsy, further scans confirmed the diagnosis, and Jamie was placed under active surveillance due to having no symptoms.

Despite the shock, Jamie says he felt determined to keep living his life the way he always, staying active and working as an online fitness coach.

Jamie said: "At the end of the day, it’s your health. I realised I could still train, still work, still walk and move. I even asked the doctor if I could go ahead with a five-month prep for a photoshoot I had planned and she gave me the green light. For me, keeping active has been such an important part of dealing with this."

Just a week after Jamie’s diagnosis, another family member also received news they had cancer and required urgent treatment. Jamie explained that although it was a very difficult time, it brought his family closer together.

Now, the group is uniting to take part in Off The Beatson Track in support of Beatson Cancer Charity. Jamie will be joined a total of seven family members walking together.

Jamie said: "I think the more people involved, the more powerful it is. Everyone wanted to be part of it, and it feels really special to be doing it together. Cancer is much more common than I realised until my own diagnosis, so raising awareness and support is really important to me."

Jamie has already smashed his fundraising target, raising four times his initial goal of £500.

"The support has been amazing," Jamie added. "It’s been overwhelming to see how many people have shared the page and donated. It definitely gives me a boost to keep going."

Now in its 12th year, Off the Beatson Track has welcomed more than 20,000 participants, who have walked over 124,000 miles – turning Glasgow’s west end yellow in support of people facing cancer. The 10k route begins at the Riverside Museum, heading past The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre on Great Western Road, through Kelvingrove Museum, and returning to finish at the Riverside. Once across the finish line, walkers are encouraged to enjoy the festival village, with live entertainment and food stalls for all ages.

Proudly sponsored by Allied Vehicles, this fun-filled day is fully accessible and suitable for everyone, with music, family entertainment, and a feel-good atmosphere throughout.

Maisie McCormick, Community Fundraising Manager at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating our 12th Off the Beatson Track event this year. We’re so grateful to everyone who has taken part over the years – some families have been with us since the beginning, so we hope everyone will get behind the celebrations this year and join us. Every single person who signs up is allowing us to support more cancer patients and their families over the years to come, and we cannot thank you enough for that.”

Hosted by STV’s Laura Boyd and Heart Scotland’s David Farrell, this year’s Off the Beatson Track promises to be the biggest and brightest yet.

To support Jamie and his fundraising efforts click here: Jamie Haxton is fundraising for Beatson Cancer Charity