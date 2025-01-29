Glasgow Fort celebrates bumper festive season following major new retail openings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glasgow Fort has reported a strong end to the year with December seeing a 10.6% increase in footfall from 2023, following a series of major new store openings providing greater choice for shoppers.

The centre’s busiest day was Monday, December 23, with footfall up 16% compared to the same date last year, as shoppers picked up last-minute Christmas essentials and enjoyed the festive market stalls.

As a result, December saw sales increase by 12.6% year-on-year, with fashion and health and beauty retailers performing particularly strongly as shoppers picked up gifts for family and friends ahead of Christmas.

The bumper festive season was driven by the much-anticipated Primark opening, which saw more than 1,000 shoppers queueing to enter the store when it opened on December 5. A number of popular Christmas activations also took place at the centre, including visits from the ‘grinchy’ Mean Green One and Home Alone inspired Christmas bandit characters, as well as the chance for one lucky winner to design their own festive pancake flavour to be sold at the Christmas markets.

This follows a successful year for Glasgow Fort which included significant investment in the centre’s fashion and retail offering with five new big-brand store openings - from Victoria Secret and Adidas to BPerfect and BeeInspired.

2024 also saw a series of community events and initiatives take place at the centre, including the FARE skills programme, which has supported local young people with both employment and education opportunities.

Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, said: "2024 was an amazing year for us at Glasgow Fort. We welcomed five new brands which have been brilliantly received by our shoppers, and have hosted more unique experiences, making sure there's something for everyone to enjoy and make the most of their time at the centre.

“Our local community is hugely important to us, and we’re proud to have worked with so many community groups and charity partners to help provide much needed support for local people. We remain committed to doing even more in 2025.

“We’re gearing up for another busy year as we look to keep up this great momentum, making sure our shopping and leisure options continue to lead the way across the region."

For more information on Glasgow Fort and to plan your trip please visit the website.