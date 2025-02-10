Glasgow Fort shoppers donate nearly 4,000 gifts to support FARE Scotland's annual toy appeal

Easterhouse charity, FARE Scotland, has revealed the number of donations collected from Glasgow Fort as part of its annual toy appeal.

A total of 3,812 individual gifts were donated to disadvantaged families, ranging from pyjamas through to Lego and craft sets. On top of the individual gifts, an additional 550 Primark vouchers, 400 food hampers, and 1,300 selection boxes were also donated.

The total value of the toys donated by shoppers is equivalent to more than £170,000.

FARE collected the gifts of various sizes and volunteers wrapped them before delivering to families across Glasgow ahead of Christmas.

Peter Costello, Chief Executive Officer at FARE Scotland, said: “It’s our mission to support children and families in need across Scotland and our volunteers do crucial work helping members of the local community through some of their hardest times.

“None of this would be possible without the help of partners like Glasgow Fort. The generous donations from the centre and its shoppers have gone above and beyond our expectations this year and have already made a real difference to those in the local community who need the support most.”

The initiative is part of the centre’s long-term support for FARE, which includes delivering training programmes, providing work experience and hosting job fairs to help young people take the first step in a career in retail and hospitality.

Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, said: “The work FARE Scotland do all year round is truly phenomenal. Supporting our local community is incredibly important to us and we’re proud to play a small part in helping to make a difference.

"We’re always astonished by the generosity of our shoppers and colleagues and are thankful for their continued contributions."