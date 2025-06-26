Glasgow Fort unveils 20th anniversary artwork created by local school pupils

Artwork to celebrate the centre’s 20th anniversary was officially unveiled at Glasgow Fort last week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils from Cranhill Primary School were asked to capture what the centre means to them and how they spend their time there, with the selected creations showcasing their favourite stores and overall design of the centre.

The artwork, created by four Primary 7 pupils, now takes pride of place in the Customer Services area as a lasting tribute to the centre’s two decades in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning pupils were each gifted a Smyths Toys voucher as a thank you from Glasgow Fort for their creative efforts and community spirit.

Cranhill Primary School students in Smyths Toys

Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, said: “It’s been a real pleasure to involve the local community in our 20th anniversary celebrations, especially the talented pupils from Cranhill Primary School. Their artwork captures the spirit of Glasgow Fort and now has a well-deserved spot in our Customer Services area.

“We’re grateful to the school for taking part, and everyone who has supported us over the past two decades. We’re excited to see what the next 20 years will bring.”

Cranhill Primary School's art project marks the final activity as part of Glasgow Fort’s wider 20th anniversary celebrations over the past year, including a 20th birthday party event as well as a monumental 20 sculpture popping up in locations throughout the city.

For more information on Glasgow Fort and to plan your day out, please visit https://www.glasgowfort.com/