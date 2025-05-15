Glasgow goes into ogre-drive with a Shrektacular Quiz Night

Fairytale mayhem straight outta Swampton arrives at Shilling, with trivia, costumes, and prizes to make a dragon jealous this bank holiday Monday (26th May)

If you hear distant bagpipes and the unmistakable sound of Smash Mouth echoing through the streets of Glasgow, don’t be alarmed—it can only mean one thing: the Shrek Pub Quiz is making its glorious, if slightly odourous debut at Shilling Brewing Co Taproom.

Following the wild success of last year’s sold-out Nicolas Cage-themed extravaganza—The Unbeerable Weight of Nic Cage Trivia—the team at Shilling is upping the chaos once again. This time, they’re heading straight to Far Far Away with an evening devoted entirely to everyone’s favourite knight in onion-scented armour.

Expect rounds of Shreksquizite trivia, a custom green beer brewed specially for the occasion, and prize bundles for top teams and best-dressed fairytale creatures. Entry is free, but capacity is limited so someBODY tell the group chat and booking now via www.shillingbrewingcompany.co.uk/bookings . (Max 6 per team).

Shrektacular Pub Quiz @ Shilling Monday 26th May

As always it’s 2 for 1 on their stonebaked pizzas, with trade discounts and student deals available, too.

In addition to trivia with more twists than Rumpelstiltskin’s contract, the evening will include mini-games, challenges and a raffle of custom-made treasures, with proceeds going to a The Scottish Donkey Sanctuary — because even real-life Donkeys deserve to live happily ever after.

So whether you’re a noble steed, kickass princess, or the muffin man himself, grab your band of merry men and head to Shilling for a night that promises to be part trivia, part panto, and entirely unforgettable. Check out Shilling Brewing Co on the socials for more info.

Monday 26th May 2025 at 7pm, Shilling Brewing Co, 92 West George Street, Glasgow G2 1PJ