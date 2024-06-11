Glasgow law firm raises £4,336 for charity campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Glasgow law firm has raised an incredible £4,336 by participating in an annual charity will-writing campaign - making it one of the highest donating firms across the UK this year.

Millen Solicitors has taken part in the Will Aid campaign since 2011, raising a grand total of £16,250, by volunteering their time and expertise to write wills and, instead of charging their usual fees for writing basic Wills, inviting clients to make a donation to Will Aid.

The money raised is shared between the campaign’s partner charities, which work across many different causes in the UK and across the world.

The firm’s founder, Julie Millen, said: “The entire team is very proud to take part in Will Aid and we’re delighted to have given so many people the reassurance of knowing they have a professionally written will.

Laura Salmon from SCIAF presents the Millen team with their Will Aid certificate.

“We love taking part in the campaign and to raise so much for charity was a real team effort.

“It’s a brilliant feeling to know that such well-deserving charities will benefit, helping people both here in the UK and abroad who are facing challenging times.”

The generosity of solicitors who have taken part in Will Aid since it launched in 1988 has helped raise more than £24 million for charity in donations alone, with many millions more in pledged charitable legacies.

Jonathan Chase, chair of Will Aid, said: “Huge congratulations to the team at Millen Solicitors for raising such a staggering amount this year. It’s amazing that so many solicitors give their time to volunteer so generously, using their expertise to help people gain peace of mind by getting a professionally written will while fundraising for our incredible charities who do such crucial and life-changing work in the UK and around the world.

“On behalf of all the partner charities, a massive thank you and well done to Millen Solicitors and all the firms who have taken part this year!”

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid’s campaign director, added: “What a great team effort from everyone who has taken part in this year’s Will Aid campaign. Thank you to everyone who has harnessed their expertise and generosity to give their time, helping to protect people’s wishes and also supporting such worthwhile partner charities who are changing lives for the better.”

Will Aid takes place every November and involves solicitors waiving the fee for writing a basic will and instead inviting clients to make an upfront donation to Will Aid.

The suggested donation for a basic single Will is £100, and £180 for a pair of mirror Wills.

Donations are shared between Will Aid’s partner charities: ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF and Trócaire.