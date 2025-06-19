Glasgow Muslims Invite Public to Eid Celebrations: Fostering Dialogue for Global Peace
Following a successful Peace Forum last year, this year's Eid Celebrations will explore the profound philosophy behind Eid and Hajj, the annual pilgrimage, emphasising how these traditions inspire peace and unity. The event provides a timely platform to collectively address the pervasive conflicts worldwide and their devastating impact on innocent civilians. Guests will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations about potential solutions and the role of communities in fostering a more harmonious world.
The AMEA UK, an auxiliary organisation of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, is committed to serving local communities and fostering a peaceful society. Guided by the teachings of their beloved Imam, who consistently advocates for a message of longevity, peace, and harmony, AMEA UK engages in various peace-building initiatives, including solidarity campaigns, charitable efforts, and interfaith peace symposiums. For more information about their extensive work, please visit ukmuslimsforpeace.org.
A delightful dinner will be served, encouraging a warm and informal atmosphere for discussion and fellowship.
Event Details:
- Event: Eid Dinner
- Date: Sunday, 29th June 2025
- Time: 5pm – 7pm
- Venue: Baitur Rahman Complex, 8 Haugh Road, Yorkhill, Glasgow G3 8TR
Admission is FREE, but registration is encouraged.
Register at: https://amcscotland.eventcube.io/
We look forward to welcoming you to an evening of peace, reflection, and community spirit.