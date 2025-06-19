Glasgow Muslims Invite Public to Eid Celebrations: Fostering Dialogue for Global Peace

In a world dealing with escalating conflicts and humanitarian crises, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association Glasgow (AMEA Glasgow) is extending a heartfelt invitation to all members of the Scottish public to join their annual Eid Celebrations. This special "Eid Dinner" event aims to unite people of all races, religions, and backgrounds, providing an evening of community, understanding, and meaningful dialogue on fostering peace.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a successful Peace Forum last year, this year's Eid Celebrations will explore the profound philosophy behind Eid and Hajj, the annual pilgrimage, emphasising how these traditions inspire peace and unity. The event provides a timely platform to collectively address the pervasive conflicts worldwide and their devastating impact on innocent civilians. Guests will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations about potential solutions and the role of communities in fostering a more harmonious world.

The AMEA UK, an auxiliary organisation of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, is committed to serving local communities and fostering a peaceful society. Guided by the teachings of their beloved Imam, who consistently advocates for a message of longevity, peace, and harmony, AMEA UK engages in various peace-building initiatives, including solidarity campaigns, charitable efforts, and interfaith peace symposiums. For more information about their extensive work, please visit ukmuslimsforpeace.org.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A delightful dinner will be served, encouraging a warm and informal atmosphere for discussion and fellowship.

Baitur Rahman Mosque Glasgow

Event Details:

Event: Eid Dinner

Date: Sunday, 29th June 2025

Time: 5pm – 7pm

Venue: Baitur Rahman Complex, 8 Haugh Road, Yorkhill, Glasgow G3 8TR

Admission is FREE, but registration is encouraged.

Register at: https://amcscotland.eventcube.io/

We look forward to welcoming you to an evening of peace, reflection, and community spirit.