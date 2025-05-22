Glasgow pizza manufacturer serves up new jobs with the opening of a larger factory

An award-winning Glasgow family-run pizza business is moving into a larger factory in Coatbridge to meet growing demand, creating 17 new jobs and doubling its production capacity.

Victor Pizza Ltd, founded in the 1970s as a small family bakery, has grown into a £5 million business while staying true to its roots in quality and tradition. In the early days, the team was approached by a local Italian fish and chip shop owner with a unique request: a pizza that could be fried - a nostalgic nod to how it was made back in Naples.

What started as a backroom experiment became Pizza Fritto, now a chip shop favourite across Scotland, more commonly known as pizza crunch or deep-fried pizza.

As the company grew, so did its ambitions. With a greater focus on nutrition, Victor Pizza teamed up with Donnie Maclean from Scottish food brand Eat Balanced, who had worked with health experts from the University of Glasgow to develop a nutritionally balanced pizza.

The result was a multi award-winning pizza made with iodine-rich seaweed and a natural prebiotic fibre (good for gut health) in the base and vitamin-packed red pepper paste mixed through the sauce. Today, these pizzas are shipped across the UK to schools and sports venues, providing healthier options that don’t compromise on taste.

Backed by a seven-figure funding package from Bank of Scotland, Victor Pizza is relocating from its 12,000 sq ft site in Possilpark to a new 24,500 sq ft facility in Coatbridge. The upgraded site more than doubles production capacity, introduces new product lines - including High Protein Pizza, Pizza Wraps and Mini Buffet Pizza Bites - and brings in 17 new hires, bolstering the team to 54 employees.

Inside the factory, it feels more like a family home. Generations work side by side - mums and sons, cousins and neighbours - with co-founder Anne Marie Cairney still fondly known as the “Chief Soup Maker” for her warm presence and legendary home-cooked lunches.

Community values are at the heart of Victor Pizza. The business regularly donates surplus food through organisations like FareShare, Too Good To Go and homelessness charity Emmaus, and frequently welcomes school pupils on educational visits to learn about food production and career opportunities. Five members of the senior leadership team began with no formal qualifications and have worked their way into senior roles.

Looking ahead, sustainability is firmly on the menu. The new site is being prepared for solar panel installation and Victor Pizza is working with Scottish Enterprise on projects to reduce food waste and lower carbon emissions.

Anne Marie Cairney, co-founder at Victor Pizza, said: “We’ve come a long way from frying pizzas in the back of a Glasgow bakery. Now, we’re sending out hundreds of pallets every month to customers all over the UK.

“Winning Scottish Family Business of the Year in 2019 was a real ‘pinch me’ moment and proof that all the hard work and heart hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“We’ve built something more than a factory. It’s a family. And that’s the difference people feel when they work with us. This new chapter in Coatbridge gives us space to grow while staying grounded in the values we started with.”

Kyle Gibson, relationship manager at Bank of Scotland, said: “Victor Pizza is a fantastic example of how a value-led, family-run business can grow without losing its heart. Their commitment to innovation, sustainability and community shines through and we’re proud to support them on their journey.”