Glasgow Playwrights: Join the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025

As spring begins and the year picks up pace, an exciting opportunity for playwrights in Glasgow and across the UK has arrived with the launch of the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025.

A collaboration between Ambassador Cruise Line and PEEL Entertainment Group, this competition invites both emerging and established writers to showcase their work. The competition is open until April 4, offering a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the chance for the winning play to be produced as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships.

This challenge offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for playwrights across the UK and Republic of Ireland to have their work performed onboard a luxury cruise ship—a platform that rarely exists in traditional theatre. Plays must be under an hour in length and can cover any subject matter, offering writers the chance to express bold and creative ideas. The winning play will be performed onboard in 2025, with the playwright receiving both artistic and financial support to bring their vision to life.

This groundbreaking award is making waves in both the theatre and travel industries, ensuring theatre produced at sea meets the highest standards of quality, comparable to the best of the West End. With a distinguished judging panel featuring figures such as Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington, the competition promises valuable mentorship and exposure for playwrights.

Key Dates:

January 15th, 2025: Competition opens

April 4th, 2025: Deadline for submissions

June 6th, 2025: Shortlist announced

December 5th, 2025: Winner announced

This is a national call to all playwrights in Glasgow and beyond—don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting programme. Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com.