Glasgow printmaker inspired by ‘matrix’ thinking

The idea of giving birth to a distinct product is what brings printmaking to life for artist Johann Booyens.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in South Africa, Johann has his own studio in Glasgow city centre and will be displaying his printmaking skills at the forthcoming Printmakers of Scotland Festival at Stirling University from August 15th to 17th.

Johann, 49, explained: “I studied fine arts and design. Always drawn to more graphic mediums, I then chose printmaking as an elective subject. When I was teaching design at an art school about a decade later, it was the principal, a well-established printmaker, who introduced me to the finer nuances and endless possibilities in the printmaking studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I felt most at home within this technically demanding artistic medium.

Johann Booyens

“I tried almost every conceivable printmaking process available; from stone lithography to copper sulphate etching on aluminium to mezzotint and everything in between.

“I have, however, settled on drypoint and monotypes mainly but I sometimes still dabble on the ‘wild side’ with acid, grit, rockers and beeswax.

“I am inspired by the natural environment, especially the landscape but often look for the human element in our natural world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The festival at Stirling University in August will give me the opportunity to see a huge variety of skills and find out how artists seek to portray an idea or emotion within their available visual language.

Johann Booyens

“The range of finely tuned individual solutions to a collective problem of visual communication and expert voices towards this end are absolutely amazing.

“For me, printmaking is the overlapping space between artistic expression and scientific precision. I think printmaking is the ultimate combination of techno-artistic poesis.

“I have always been intrigued by the concept of the ‘matrix’ in printmaking. The word means “something within or from which something else originates, develops, or takes form” and originally referred to the womb. It’s something that holds the blueprint of the unique individual.

“It is this idea of creating something unique that sums up printmaking for me,” concluded Johann.

www.johannbooyens.com