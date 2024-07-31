Glasgow: Scotland’s rising star for first-time buyers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland’s second largest city is catching the eye of first-time homebuyers. In fact, according to our latest data, the demand for new-build properties in the area has seen a significant uptick, marking the city as an attractive destination for those looking to get onto the property ladder.

A surge in demand for new builds

Recent statistics from newhomesforsale.co.uk reveal that, in the first quarter of 2024 alone, 54% of enquiries for new-build properties in Glasgow came from first-time buyers. This represents a remarkable 42% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

This growing interest persists despite entry prices for new builds in Glasgow being £23,500 higher than the UK national property average of £284,950 – with prices starting from £308,450 as of November 2023.

The trend underscores a robust desire among homebuyers to secure property in the city, undeterred by fluctuating mortgage rates.

A top destination for all home seekers:

Glasgow’s rising popularity is far from a coincidence. Recognised as the second-best city in the UK by real-estate advisory service, Resonance Consultancy, in late 2023, Glasgow secured the 61st spot worldwide in its ranking of the World’s Best Cities. Whilst London once again took the top spot in the UK, Glasgow’s strengths shone through, particularly in education, its vibrant nightlife and thriving business environment.

Quality of life in Glasgow:

Life in Glasgow offers a myriad of benefits. As Scotland’s largest city, it combines the cosmopolitan allure of a bustling urban centre with lower-cost-living when compared to cities like London, Edinburgh and Aberdeen. This affordability offsets slightly higher costs for housing, making Glasgow an appealing place to live, particularly given that the city also boasts greater housing availability, making it easier for buyers to find their dream homes.

Glasgow is equally renowned for its shopping experience, consistently ranked the best in the UK outside of London. Indeed, the city boasts numerous boutiques and malls, all conveniently located within the centre, catering to a range of tastes and budgets.

A hub of culture and education:

Glasgow’s rich cultural scene is likewise a significant draw for new residents. Home to over 20 galleries and museums, including the world-famous Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, residents are granted free entry to most attractions. Glasgow’s reputation as a city of art and history is thus well deserved, with a vibrant cultural scene that includes live music from the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and Scottish Opera – not forgetting contributions from the Scottish ballet, in addition to the major pop and rock acts that frequent both large and smaller, independent venues.

Education is another pillar of Glasgow’s appeal, particularly for young families and those sending elder children off to university. The city is home to several esteemed institutions, providing excellent opportunities for students, whilst contributing to a well-educated workforce. This, in turn, supports a healthy business environment, attracting companies and creating job opportunities across various sectors.

Nature and outdoor activities:

Situated on the River Clyde, Glasgow offers just as much excitement in the natural world as it does in urban beauty. Indeed, the city boasts over 70 parks, providing residents with ample opportunities for outdoor pursuits and relaxation. Whether seeking peace and serenity or something more high-energy, the city’s green spaces enhance the quality of life for inhabitants.

Sports and community spirit:

Glasgow’s culture is vibrant and inclusive, with two prominent football teams sparking local pride among residents, who feel equally as honoured to have hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2014. This itself, brought much interest into the area, fostering a strong sense of community, in addition to bolstering opportunities for residents to engage in physical activity themselves.

Glasgow’s allure for homebuyers:

All in all, Glasgow’s combination of affordable housing, rich cultural heritage, strong education and vibrant living make it an increasingly popular choice for new homebuyers. The city’s growing demand for new-build properties, as evidenced by the latest data, highlights its appeal as a top destination for those looking to invest in the property ladder, with a thriving economy, diverse job opportunities and a high quality of life offered as support.

Standing out as a city to plant meaningful roots, Glasgow could be the perfect place to call home! So, what are you waiting for – explore the beautiful range of new-build homes available in Glasgow to start your story now!