Glasgow shoppers show that healthy eating is more than a New Year’s resolution

Shoppers in Glasgow are eating healthily to live healthily, according to the latest data from Tesco.

The supermarket giant has revealed the top 20 items bought by customers across the islands, with a variety of fruit, veg and milk being the main favourites.

Included in the top 10 items bought by shoppers in the city are milk, bananas, cucumbers, red peppers and Mcghees crispy morning rolls.

Tesco’s figures coincide with its recently published Clubcard Unpacked review, which analyses the shopping habits of its Clubcard users.

It shows the strong preference for fresh, locally sourced items among the region’s residents.

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health and Sustainable Diet Campaigns, said: “The trend in what people in Glasgow are buying most of at our stores has taken more of a turn towards the healthy option.

“Nutrition has become important for customers, with the majority of them putting an emphasis on good-quality fruit and vegetables.

“A lot of this is down to people having an enthusiasm for home-cooked meals and for experimenting with what they prepare in the kitchen.”

Also included in the top 20 items bought by shoppers in Glasgow are free range eggs, red seedless grapes, tomatoes, broccoli and potato scones.

Oonagh added: “We’re all aware that eating a healthy diet can help to reduce our risk of developing coronary heart disease and stop us from gaining too much weight.

“That’s why we at Tesco are always keen to promote the understanding that having a balance of different foods to provide all the nutrients your body needs is key when it comes to healthy living.”