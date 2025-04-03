Glasgow Southside venue serves up eggs-citing family events for Easter Monday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A community bar and restaurant in Glasgow’s Southside will be staging an eggs-citing line-up of free family-friendly events this Easter Monday (21st April).

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 10am until 5pm, Church on the Hill is hosting a spring market, Easter egg hunt and a pop-up petting zoo outside its venue on Algie Street, where people will be able to get up close with a range of furry, feathered and scaly friends.

Families will get the chance to meet Mika and Marshmallow the mini lop Easter bunnies, silkie Easter chicks, as well as some more exotic species, including Fudge, Smudge, Parker and Peanut the alpacas, Pepper the barn owl and Speedi the tortoise. There will also be opportunities to pat and feed the animals, as well as snap some photos to take home and share with pals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a soft play area for children and a range of games on offer, including giant inflatable football darts, as well as face-painting and balloon modelling.

Easter visitors at Church on the Hill can meet Pepper the barn owl

The spring market will feature a wide range of local sellers with an eclectic selection of goods, from food and drink to arts and crafts, jewellery and even bespoke doggie chocolates.

Church on the Hill is also serving up its famous “mouth-wateringly delicious” roast as a special Easter Monday treat, alongside its usual main menu, including creamy mac and cheese, fish and chips and Glasgow-style kebab. There will also be a hot dog machine available outside for hungry visitors who just need a quick bite.

Church on the Hill’s general manager, Agie Tomasik, herself a mother of two children, is “so eggs-cited” about the events, she can hardly wait until Easter Monday.

She said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mini lop rabbits Mika and Marshmallow will be among a gathering of animals at a pop-up petting zoo on Easter Monday at Church on the Hill in Glasgow's Southside

“We want to help make the people in our local community feel a bit special this Easter. We’re doing all this to bring the people of the Southside together and provide everyone with activities on their doorstep that they might usually have to travel outside Glasgow to find.

“I think the cost of entertainment for kids these days can put many things out of reach for lots of families. Our mission is to show that you can have fun without having to stretch the budget.”

Local businesses and stallholders are also being offered free pitches to showcase their products at the spring market.

Church on the Hill is a large bar and restaurant in Glasgow’s Southside, with seating for around 500 people inside and a “massive” beer garden that can accommodate a further 140 outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Church on the Hill is a large family-friendly bar and restaurant opposite Victoria Park in Glasgow's Southside

Church on the Hill is located opposite Victoria Park at 16 Algie Street, Glasgow, G41 3DJ. The popular neighbourhood venue welcomes families and is dog-friendly. It also runs a varied programme of regular entertainment all year round, including live music and a quiz night, alongside special events.

The Easter Monday events will run all day from 10am until 5pm on 21st April. The brunch menu will be available from 10am to 1pm, while the special Easter Monday roast will be served up from noon until it runs out.

All Easter Monday events are free. Booking is not essential but anyone who has their heart set on sitting down to eat is advised to reserve a table to avoid disappointment. For more information and to reserve a table, go to www.churchonthehill.co.uk and follow on Instagram www.instagram.com/churchonthehill15 and Facebook www.facebook.com/ChurchontheHillGlasgow

Church on the Hill is part of Signature Group, a leading Scottish hospitality company made up of more than 20 bars, restaurants, hotels and a brewery, including The Spiritualist, Smokin’ Fox and The Raven in Glasgow. For more information on Signature Group and its venues, go to https://signaturepubs.co.uk/venues