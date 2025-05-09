Glasgow takes the crown as the most jewellery-obsessed city in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Research from luxury jewellery brand Azora finds Glasgow to be the most glamorous city in the UK, leading the way as the most frequent jewellery purchasers.

In a brand new survey of UK consumers¹, Glasgow is revealed as Scotland's most jewellery-obsessed city, dividing the country with almost half (49%) of residents purchasing jewellery multiple times per year, compared to Edinburgh residents who are likely to buy jewellery less than once a year.

Glasgow, Sheffield, Leeds and Bristol lead the way, having the most expensive taste in jewellery, with 1 in 5 owning a collection of jewellery worth £2,000 or more as shoppers favour quality over quantity.

More than half of Glaswegians (56%) are purchasing jewellery for everyday wear or as investment pieces. Nationally, the figure is eight in ten for Gen Z (people under 28 years of age) and two-thirds for Millennials. Jewellery has become an expression of personal identity - worn daily, chosen with care, and rooted in emotional significance.

Despite the UK jewellery market exceeding £11 billion in 2023/2024, today’s shoppers are embracing a “fewer, finer” mindset. A third of Brits have already ditched impulse-driven trend purchases in favour of thoughtful, long-lasting items, revealing that less really is more. In Glasgow almost half (47%) are unlikely to ever purchase fast fashion jewellery as we see a striking shift in purchasing behaviour to more thoughtful, considered and curated habits.

More than two thirds (71%) of Glasgow shoppers said that they value versatility as one of the most important factors and a further 36% said they are interested in investing in a capsule collection of high quality and timeless pieces.

Stephanie Cliffe, Brand Director at Azora, said: “One of the strongest signals from our research is that consumers have moved from impulse to intention. Creating a capsule collection is becoming a symbol of modern style, emotional maturity, and sustainability.”

Kate Hardcastle MBE, consumer expert and business consultant, adds:: “The concept of the capsule wardrobe has transformed fashion, and now it’s reshaping jewellery too. Eight in ten Gen Z consumers, and two-thirds of Millennials, are now choosing jewellery with timeless appeal, pieces that work across seasons, occasions, and outfits. This is about more than taste. It’s a reflection of a generational mindset: buying less, but buying better. Choosing pieces that feel versatile, valuable, and reflective of self. In many ways, this is a rebellion against the era of mass consumerism.

“Capsule jewellery isn’t about doing without, it’s about doing with care. It’s a sign of maturity, of knowing your own style, and of resisting the noise of throwaway trends. These pieces don’t shout for attention, they sit quietly and confidently on the skin, telling stories only the wearer knows. That’s the new luxury.”

To support shoppers in finding their perfect everyday pieces, Azora has launched the ‘fewer, finer’ quiz, a guided tool to help individuals build their own timeless jewellery capsule.

To explore the Azora capsule collection or take the quiz, visit azorajewellery.co.uk