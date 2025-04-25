Glasgow team’s VE Day challenge will support today’s veterans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from Glasgow, who has raised thousands of pounds to support UK veterans, is delighted that his family are following his lead.

Mark Barclay, aged 60, has recruited family members and friends to join him on this year’s epic cycling challenge for Help for Heroes, which also commemorates the 80th anniversary of VE Day. His team, The Flying Scotsmen, now includes both sons-in-law, two friends from the Glasgow area – and a friend who is flying in with his bike from New York to participate.

Mark was moved by images of injured men and women returning from Iraq and Afghanistan and was determined to do something to show his support. He said: “I found it really difficult, as did so many other people, to see these brave people coming home, realising that there wasn’t the right support in place for them. I know from talking to veterans that one of the biggest worries for them, is how their families will cope.

“Help for Heroes really stepped up to fill a gap – and I wanted to do my bit. So far, I’ve raised over £65,000, through bucket collections, music nights, fun runs and cycling challenges - but I won’t be giving up just yet.”

Mark Barclay collecting funds for Help for Heroes at Murrayfield

Mark and his team have signed up to complete the Help for Heroes Big Battlefield Bike Ride, which this year is particularly poignant as it marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day. The 200-mile cycling challenge over four days will follow in the footsteps of the Allied Forces, leading riders to the German city of Rheine. A dedicated historian will be pointing out historical sites along the way.

Mark added: “This will be my sixth cycling challenge for the Charity – and I love listening to the stories of the veterans who take part, it’s really humbling. I know everyone on my team is motivated to make sure our veterans get the help they need, and I’m so grateful that they’re supporting a cause that’s really dear to my heart. Raising funds to support our military veterans and their families is our way of making a meaningful contribution to some of their current and future needs.

“I think this year, the link to commemorating VE Day 80 will be on everyone’s minds, as we think about those people who sacrificed so much for our freedom. I know, for many veterans, the challenges didn’t end in 1945 – just as they don’t for those who have served more recently. If anyone ever needed a reason as to why we must remember this momentous historical occasion, they only need to look at what's happening in Ukraine to better understand the value of our armed forces and those who serve in them”.

The 80th anniversary of VE Day will take place against a backdrop of increased defence spending and recruitment, whilst existing support for veterans is going to be further compromised with cuts to disability benefits.

Mark Barclay with his two sons in law, Jamie Brechin, aged 33 (left); Adam Kennedy, aged 35 (right)

This year’s Big Battlefield Bike Ride starts at Wellington Barracks on 17 June, with Buckingham Palace as a backdrop. The ride provides a unique opportunity for participants to reflect on the sacrifices of the past while supporting those who continue to live with the impact of military service and combining camaraderie along the way.

If you would like to show Mark your support, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mb64h4h