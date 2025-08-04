Glasgow teen's charity MMA bout strengthens mental health

As Kurt McGill turned 18 in the Spring, he started training for Glasgow’s July charity event organised by Ultra MMA. "I’m apparently the youngest on record to do so and in fact was only 18 and two months when I stepped into the cage on the show at the Normandy Hotel in Renfrew."

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I can’t find the words to describe fully how beneficial the training and the fight have been for me and others. It gave me a goal and a focus after what had been a tough year with my focus, lack of ambition and problems with family, friends and relationships.

"Perhaps typical for someone aged 17 but nevertheless the whole package of intense training followed by the exhilaration of fight night has made me feel my more confident and better about myself and where I am and where I want to be."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGill grew up in Langbank and attended Park Mains High. He now works at a local Travelodge while studying to be a dental nurse.

Kurt McGill in the MMA cage

He’d done some previous training as a kickboxer. His eight-week MMA training was mainly at Mark Connor MMA on Miller Street but "I also got help from Punisher Kickboxing Academy in Rutherglen and my girlfriend helped me stay committed. Everyone felt nervous waiting for their match intimidating but also excited as we waited to show how courageous we could be.

"It was just the most amazing experience with everyone being positive, supportive and encouraging. My chosen charity was Cancer Research UK because this illness represents a significant problem for many families. I raised £90. A fellow novice fighter raised £980."

‘Taking part in the Ultra MMA challenge is the best activity I’ve ever done. I now have confidence in everything I do. I’m doing better in life generally because my mental health has improved so much. I have dreams of becoming a professional fighter, maybe one of the greats. Everyone can benefit whatever your background and culture so just give it a shot and sign up.’

The next Ultra MMA event in Glasgow takes place at the same venue on November 9.