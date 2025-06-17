Glasgow to spotlight homegrown design talent

Glasgow is set to shine a spotlight on some of its most exciting local designers as part of a newly announced programme of design markets taking place across Scotland this year.

Following its 10th anniversary in 2024, Tea Green Events has unveiled an impressive calendar of markets showcasing the work of hundreds of Scottish-based designers to thousands of locals, tourists, and day-trippers. The events promise to be a vibrant celebration of Scotland’s thriving creative community, featuring everything from artwork and knitwear to jewellery and pottery.

Founded by Dundee-based jeweller Joanne MacFadyen, Tea Green Events curates and hosts high-quality markets in some of Scotland’s most iconic cultural venues. This year’s series kicks off at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 June, where more than 70 designers will exhibit and sell their work over two bustling days.

The 2025 schedule also includes events at The Burrell Collection, Bowhouse in the East Neuk of Fife, V&A Dundee, Aberdeen Art Gallery, and, for the first time, National Galleries of Scotland: Portrait on Queen Street in Edinburgh.

Joanna MacFadyen

Originally from East Kilbride, Joanne graduated from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in 2010 and launched Tea Green Events in 2014 with a mission to support and spotlight Scotland’s creative talent.

Joanne is delighted that Glasgow will host the first large-scale event of the year, “We held our very first market at the Glasgow School of Art Students’ Union, so returning to the city always feels special, especially in venues as stunning as Kelvingrove and The Burrell Collection. They provide the perfect backdrop for our designers’ incredible work.

“As a child, I spent a lot of time visiting these places and they were a huge source of inspiration to me. Returning with Tea Green and some of Scotland’s most talented makers is a genuine honour. It’s always so moving to see the people of Glasgow turn out in such numbers to support these creatives, many of whom are quietly working away in home studios across the city each day, perfecting their art. People really value meeting the makers, hearing their stories, and discovering how each piece is made.”

One of the designers preparing to set up his stall at Kelvingrove in June is artist and illustrator Steven McClure.

"Glasgow Rooftops"

Steven, a former architectural technician and estate agent, took up art during the pandemic, drawing inspiration from his love of architecture, history, places, and people.

Preparing for his third time selling at Kelvingrove, Steven said, “Living in Glasgow’s West End and having a lifelong passion for architecture, I’m lucky to be surrounded by constant inspiration, not just in the beautiful buildings themselves, but in the personal stories connected to them. My journey has taken me from designing buildings to selling them, and now to drawing them.

“I love being part of the Tea Green markets because so many people stop by to share their stories about the places I’ve drawn. It’s lovely to hear how my work resonates with their own memories and experiences. There’s a real sense of pride that comes from selling or being commissioned to capture a building or landmark that holds deep personal meaning for someone.

“From a business perspective, Tea Green has also been a brilliant platform. It’s raised my profile, connected me with buyers, and even led to some local shops now stocking my prints, which has been a fantastic step forward for my work."

For more information about Tea Green Markets and this year’s calendar of events, visit https://www.teagreen.co.uk/