Glasgow veteran says charity’s support is priceless

A former Submariner from Glasgow wants to encourage other local people who have served in the armed forces to reach out for support if they need it. Darren Forsythe, aged 48, who lives in Inverclyde, says that his life has been transformed thanks to the support of veterans’ charity Help for Heroes and wants to urge others to not suffer in silence.

Darren was 23 years old when he signed up for the Royal Navy and spent four years on a nuclear submarine as a Marine Engineer Mechanic. He says that he made some friends for life as a Submariner, but unfortunately developed a mental health condition during this time, which led to him being medically discharged.

Darren said: “My condition means that I can get very low and have some dark thoughts. It’s really affected my relationships and my ability to work. However, getting support from Help for Heroes has changed my life – the change is like the difference between night and day.

“I know there are other men and women who have served in the armed forces in the local area, who have their own challenges. Some are struggling with physical injuries, some have mental health problems, or are finding it difficult to adapt to civilian life. I want to urge them to reach out and get help.”

Through Help for Heroes, Darren has been introduced to the Community Sports Series and has developed a love of wheelchair rugby, archery and even though he has rheumatoid arthritis, has even had a go at rock climbing. The next Community Sports Series event is taking place at the national disability sports training centre in Inverclyde on 31 May. The two-day event gives veterans, and their families, the chance to try a range of adaptive sports and to build up connections with other veterans. The event is supported by local and national sporting clubs, so that participants can then go on to develop their sporting passion and their links to the local community.

Darren added: “When I first contacted Help for Heroes, someone got in touch pretty much straight away and it’s been amazing. Whenever I’ve felt like I can’t do anything, their approach has been “don’t worry, we’ll find a way round it”. And it’s helped to give me more motivation.

“I was never really a sporty person, but through wheelchair rugby and archery I've discovered a competitive streak and a really positive outlet and I’m now a member of an archery club.

“My wife says that when I come back from one of their Sports Series weekends that I’m bouncing. My illness has had a real impact on her as well. What Help for Heroes have done for me is priceless, and is helping me to cope with a condition that I’m going to be living with for the rest of my life.”

This year the Community Sports Series events are being sponsored by Cotton Traders. The British clothing retailer is the UK’s leading military charity’s longest-standing partner raising almost £2 million since 2011.

Help for Heroes supports veterans and their families, from any branch of the UK military – regulars or reserves – irrespective of length or place of service, and locally embedded civilians who worked under the command of UK Armed Forces.

If you our someone you know needs support go to https://www.helpforheroes.org.uk/get-help/ or call 0300 303 9888