Glasgow Westerwood Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort welcomes new General Manager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow Westerwood Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort has announced the appointment of John Abercrombie as its new General Manager, marking a return to the hotel in which his hospitality career first began.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Campsie Hills, Glasgow Westerwood Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort is a premier destination for leisure, events and premium golfing. With a vision to strengthen the resort’s reputation and drive forward its ongoing investments, John is set to lead the hotel into a new era of excellence.

Abercrombie started at Glasgow Westerwood in junior roles in 2010. He worked across various departments before being promoted into management under the mentorship of former General Manager Richard Mayne. He later joined Radisson, where he progressed through several managerial roles across sites in Edinburgh, Glasgow, and York. Abercrombie was the first graduate of Radisson’s global General Manager programme to be appointed as a GM and most recently served as General Manager for Radisson York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning to Glasgow Westerwood Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort, John says, “I grew up only 10 minutes away from this hotel and loved working here, so this feels like a full-circle moment for me. The hotel, as part of The QHotels Collection, has always been a forward-thinking company with a fantastic culture, and I'm excited to be part of its vision again, particularly with the new, exciting investments being made as we strengthen our reputation and place in the market.”

Glasgow Westerwood Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort

In his new position, John will oversee planned investments for 2025, which include the refurbishment of 50 bedrooms, continued improvements following last year’s restaurant and lounge renovation, enhancements to leisure facilities, and major golf course upgrades, encompassing signage, bunker renovations, greenkeeping, and site drainage improvements. Over half a million pounds has already been invested in the resort in recent months, with further upgrades scheduled throughout the rest of this year.

John’s leadership aims to position the hotel as a leading four-star destination, focused on high service standards, continuous improvement, and enhanced guest experiences, thereby ensuring it remains a top choice for leisure guests, families, corporate visitors and golf enthusiasts. He is committed to building a strong team culture, developing department heads, and investing in future talent to support the next generation of hospitality professionals.

Glasgow Westerwood Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort features a contemporary hotel with 148 stylish bedrooms, a state-of-the-art health club with a spa offering ELEMIS treatments, an inviting restaurant and bar, versatile event spaces, and an 18-hole championship golf course, offering a mix of scenic fairways and challenging play, making it ideal for both seasoned golfers and newcomers. It offers seven multi-function meeting spaces, accommodating up to 300 people, suitable for conferences, events and weddings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ideally located 20 minutes from Glasgow and 40 minutes from Edinburgh, Glasgow Westerwood Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort attracts guests from all over the UK.

To explore Glasgow Westerwood Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort visit, www.thewesterwoodhotel.co.uk/