Glasgow's Green Fulfilment Achieves B Corp Certification

Co-founded by Cain Fleming and Rukhsar Ahmed in 2016, the Glasgow-based company operates three warehouses across the UK and employs 40 dedicated staff members.

Green Fulfilment, a leading UK-based third-party logistics (3PL) provider specialising in sustainable order fulfilment, proudly announces its certification as a B Corporation (B Corp), affirming its steadfast commitment to social and environmental responsibility.

Green Fulfilment’s certification comes at a pivotal time, as the logistics industry faces increasing scrutiny over its environmental impact. This achievement showcases the company’s ability to operate an expanding, successful and sustainable business in this sector.

Green Fulfilment now joins a distinguished community of over 8,000 businesses worldwide, including renowned UK-based companies like The Guardian, Innocent, Patagonia, and Abel & Cole, that have achieved B Corp certification. Green Fulfilment’s B Corp certification sets a new benchmark for sustainability and accountability within the logistics industry. The team met rigorous standards across five key impact areas: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment, and Customers. The comprehensive certification process evaluated the company’s energy use, waste management, employee well-being, and corporate transparency.

Cain Fleming and Rukshar Ahmed of Green Fulfilment

“We are incredibly proud to have achieved B Corp certification,” said Cain Fleming, Co-founder of Green Fulfilment. “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and reinforces our commitment to operating a business that is a force for good.”

Looking ahead, Green Fulfilment is set to continue its growth as a global leader in sustainable logistics, offering eco-conscious brands reliable and responsible order fulfilment solutions.

“Our rapid growth and B Corp certification underscore our dedication to sustainable practices and client satisfaction,” said Rukhsar Ahmed, Co-founder of Green Fulfilment. “We are excited about our expansion plans, which will enhance our ability to meet the dynamic needs of our clients while continuing to uphold our commitment to sustainability.”

Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK, remarked, “We are delighted to welcome Green Fulfilment to the B Corp community. This is a movement of companies committed to changing how business operates, demonstrating that business can indeed be a force for good. We know that Green Fulfilment will be a fantastic addition to the community and will continue driving the conversation forward.”