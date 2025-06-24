Glasgow’s Open Water Rescue Charity celebrates donation for life-saving equipment
The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has covered the costs of vital water safety equipment for the team of volunteers at Open Water Rescue.
Antony Coia, Secretary of Open Water Rescue said: "We applied for funding to support a ‘Community Water Rescue Equipment’ project, this project will support community groups throughout the Greater Glasgow Region.
“These groups all carry out different voluntary work and are all based on near or around waterways in the Greater Glasgow Region, the groups vary in work from litter picking, football clubs and youth groups.
“This water rescue equipment will provide the different community groups with equipment that can potentially be used in the instance of an accident on the waterways with their groups members or even a member of the public who requires assistance.
“This project would not have been possible without the support of the Morrisons Foundation, as well as the support of Lomo Watersports who provided the equipment."
Open Water Rescue is a voluntary water Search and Rescue Charity based in the Greater Glasgow Region. Working in Partnership OWR is registered on the Scottish Community Asset Register supporting the 999 Services, National and Local Authorities and various Government agencies, carrying out various activities including missing person searches.
The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £45 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.