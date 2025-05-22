Glasgow's own Karate Kid comes to life at XSite Braehead

Scotland’s premier leisure and entertainment destination, XSite Braehead, is bringing karate fever to ‘The Glasgow Valley’ with jaw-dropping performances and workshops from local karate club, JKS Glasgow, to mark the highly anticipated release of the new Karate Kid: Legends movie!

Located at ‘The Living Wall’ mid mall next to Pizza Express on Saturday, 31st May, at 11.45am and 2pm, visitors are invited to watch a set of karate performances, giving the local community a chance to follow in the footsteps of Daniel-san. JKS Glasgow’s performance at XSite Braehead will feature all ages from little ‘ninjas’ to seasoned 65-year-old veterans, with even some elite national competitors taking part. Demonstrations of kata (patterns) and kumite (sparring) will be shown, highlighting the skills of the students.

Not only will visitors be able to witness first-class karate talent but will also have the opportunity to discover their hidden karate gifts in free workshops from 12.15pm – 1pm & 2.30pm – 5pm, learning basic Shotokan karate moves and techniques.

JKS Glasgow is a family-run Shotokan karate club based in the west end of the city, offering over 25 classes weekly for all ages and abilities. Rooted in traditional values of respect, discipline and personal growth, the club supports students from grassroots to national levels and is actively community-focused, offering free taster sessions and supporting local causes like Cash for Kids.

JKS Glasgow strive to promote strong values of confidence, hard work and respect.

Seon Mclaren, 5th Dan Instructor at JKS Scotland, commented: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase our talent at XSite Braehead to celebrate the launch of the new Karate Kid movie. I grew up watching the original movie, with it first inspiring me to try karate, and so being part of this event feels like a surreal, and full-circle moment. I’m incredibly proud to share this experience with my students and show the local community what we are all about!”

“We hope to see plenty of new faces stepping onto the mats and giving it a go, and who knows, maybe this moment will inspire a new generation, just like I was all those years ago!”

Bruce Harley, XSite Centre Manager commented: “We are always looking for ways to showcase the brilliant talent within the local community, and what better way to celebrate than the launch of the new Karate Kid: Legends movie than with a performance from JKS Glasgow. This event offers something truly unique – allowing individuals to not only witness fantastic karate but also get involved themselves.”

As part of the celebration, ODEON and Frankie & Benny’s at XSite Braehead is giving one lucky visitor the chance to win free cinema tickets and a meal! To enter, simply snap a photo of the karate performance or workshops, upload it to Instagram, tag @XSiteBraehead and @jksglasgow, and use the hashtag #KarateKidAtXSite.

For more information about the competition, head to XSite Braehead on Instagram: https://xsitebraehead.com/karate-kid-comes-to-life-at-xsite-braehead/