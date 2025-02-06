Glasgow’s Revive charity celebrates funding success from Morrisons Foundation

Revive, a charity that provides support for people who are affected by Multiple Sclerosis, was delighted to receive a grant of £7,326 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has enabled Revive to purchase an ‘Excite Top Arm Bike’, a specialised upper body exercise machine designed to support the physical wellbeing of people with Multiple Sclerosis and improve their overall health and quality of life.

Ian McWhirter, Revive CEO said: “We’re thrilled to receive such a generous donation from the Morrisons Foundation for the new arm bike. This will be used in our free to access gym, and provides a low-impact, effective workout that can help our service users maintain muscle strength, improve coordination, and boost mood and mental well-being.

“Adding the Excite Top Arm Bike to our exercise equipment will have a significant positive impact on the physical and mental health of approx 200 of people with MS every month, enabling them to live more fulfilling and independent lives. With an expected 10-year lifespan of the equipment, this investment will deliver positive outcomes and benefits for people living with MS over a long period.”

Revive MS Support provides free services to people with MS

Based in Glasgow, Revive MS Support is the only charity in the West of Scotland providing nationwide support for people who are affected by Multiple Sclerosis.

The charity offers support both in-person and online at every stage of their journey. Free services include: counselling, physiotherapy, welfare and Benefits advice, family and carer support, as well as social activities to reduce isolation. More than 500 people access the charity’s services each month.

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to support the vital work of Revive for people affected by MS and their families and carers in communities from all across the West of Scotland. The exercise arm bike will make a huge difference to the lives of hundreds of patients for many years to come.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £44 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.