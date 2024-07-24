Glaswegian TV and film producer Claire Mundell on The Health Lottery’s Podcast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Claire Mundell, the acclaimed BAFTA-winning producer and executive producer behind Sky's worldwide smash hit drama The Tattooist of Auschwitz, opens up about her exceptional career journey, the pivotal moments that shaped her path, and the importance of paying it forward in the latest episode of The Health Lottery’s Paying it Forward podcast.

With her Glasgow-based production company, Synchronicity Films, her work is known for tackling significant, hard-hitting topics.

From bestselling books her company adapted stories for TV. The Cry, which addressed coercive control, and Mayflies, a poignant story about friendship and euthanasia, her projects resonate deeply with audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having contributed an impressive £132 million to health and wellness initiatives throughout communities in Great Britain, The Health Lottery has consistently recognised the transformative power of giving back. Through the Paying it Forward podcast, audiences are invited to listen to snack-sized episodes filled with inspiring tales of kindness, resilience, and generosity.

Danni Menzies and Claire Mundell,

The conversation with host Danni Menzies also highlighted a remarkable achievement to produce The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

"Having Hans Zimmer come to us wanting to compose the score was incredible. Casting Harvey Keitel and getting Barbra Streisand to perform an original song for the end credits was beyond our wildest dreams. It was a magical experience that reminded me that anything is possible."

Claire also spoke about her commitment to paying it forward. "I love working with people at the beginning of their careers and seeing them progress. Investing in others is incredibly rewarding," she noted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summing up the essence of paying it forward, Claire said: "Creating an environment where everyone feels valued and motivated is key. It's not just about what you say, but how you make people feel. When you uplift others, you create a space for everyone to flourish."

Claire Mundell’s journey, filled with inspiring anecdotes and valuable lessons, underscores the power of mentorship, resilience, and generosity. Her story is a testament to the transformative impact of paying it forward, both in her professional and personal life.