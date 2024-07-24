Glaswegian TV and film producer Claire Mundell on The Health Lottery’s Podcast
With her Glasgow-based production company, Synchronicity Films, her work is known for tackling significant, hard-hitting topics.
From bestselling books her company adapted stories for TV. The Cry, which addressed coercive control, and Mayflies, a poignant story about friendship and euthanasia, her projects resonate deeply with audiences.
The conversation with host Danni Menzies also highlighted a remarkable achievement to produce The Tattooist of Auschwitz.
"Having Hans Zimmer come to us wanting to compose the score was incredible. Casting Harvey Keitel and getting Barbra Streisand to perform an original song for the end credits was beyond our wildest dreams. It was a magical experience that reminded me that anything is possible."
Claire also spoke about her commitment to paying it forward. "I love working with people at the beginning of their careers and seeing them progress. Investing in others is incredibly rewarding," she noted.
Summing up the essence of paying it forward, Claire said: "Creating an environment where everyone feels valued and motivated is key. It's not just about what you say, but how you make people feel. When you uplift others, you create a space for everyone to flourish."
Claire Mundell’s journey, filled with inspiring anecdotes and valuable lessons, underscores the power of mentorship, resilience, and generosity. Her story is a testament to the transformative impact of paying it forward, both in her professional and personal life.
Claire Mundell's episode of The Paying it Forward podcast is available on all major streaming platforms including Apple, Spotify and Amazon Music on Thursday, August 1.
