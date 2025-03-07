Go "Below Stairs" at Blair Castle this Spring & Summer!

Blair Castle, Blair Athol’s distinctive white Castle, the seat of Clan Murray, and additionally the home of the Atholl Highlanders, has outlined an impressive line-up of events for Spring Summer 2025.

Re-opening on April 1, after its winter break, the Castle is offering a new exhibition, together with engaging spring and summer foraging events around the estate, held in association with renowned foraging expert, Tamara Colchester.

Once again in May, the Atholl Gathering will be staged by the Atholl Highlanders, who, as the UK’s only private army, hold a unique place in British Military History.

Set to be of interest to both history buffs, and families, not to mention fans of enduring TV shows in the “Downton Abbey” genre, is Blair Castle’s latest interactive exhibition, 'Life Below Stairs,' which will staged in the Castle’s special exhibition room, from April 2025.

Explore the Castle's sumptuous rooms!

A highly engaging and informative experience, it offers a glimpse into the roles, routines, and hidden lives of the twenty five servants who, throughout the 19th Century, tirelessly maintained the Castle when the Duke of Atholl, and his family, were in residence.

Keen to ensure that this is an exhibition which truly brings history to life, the Castle Exhibition’s team, together with the Archives staff, have assembled exhibits such as the Secret Cellar viewing box, which allows visitors to peer below the floor into the Castle’s secret cellar, where bottles of Scotland’s oldest whisky were discovered. They can have a go at ringing the butler’s bell box which summoned staff to various rooms, something which was very much essential in a Castle consisting of over eighty different rooms. Representing the ingenuity of the era, is a Dumb Waiter, a device used to transport meals, linen, and bathing water to the upper floors, whilst the “Cabinet of Curiosities” displays everyday kitchen and dining items which were used in the castle, for both informal dining, with the Duke and his family, and for more formal banqueting occasions.

A selection of detailed recreations of the uniforms worn by the housekeeper and the 6th Duke’s valet are also on display, whilst in other areas of the Castle, visitors can peek into the servants’ staircase as a housemaid returns to her room, seeing the luggage lift delivering the suitcases to the top floor!

“We are very much looking forward to our re-opening on the 1st of April, and are thrilled to be headlining the forthcoming season with our fascinating, new “Life Below Stairs” exhibition, one of the most interactive exhibitions we have ever staged,” said Jess Reid, Marketing Manager for Athol Estates. “TV programmes, such as “Downton Abbey”, which has a cult following, have shown that there is an almost insatiable desire to explore what went on “below the stairs” of any stately residence. The nation has been gripped by the concept that for those in service, it was a tireless duty to serve, with roles often being passed down through the same local families.”

Blair Castle has acres of grounds with many amenities including outdoor play park

Commenting on the “Life Below Stairs” Exhibition, Blair Castle Archivist, Keren Guthrie, said: “Together with my exhibits team, it has been our pleasure to put this new exhibition together. We very much enjoyed doing the research and deciding what aspects to display to the public, working together to make the exhibition as interactive and fun as possible. We particularly wanted it to appeal to children, as we get a great many families visiting over the summer.”

“The recreation of the various staff uniforms was painstakingly done, to be as accurate as possible, so I'd like to thank everybody for pulling together to achieve that. We’re confident that everyone who comes along to “Life Below Stairs” this season will very much enjoy it, each finding their own favourite and most engaging aspects. Perhaps they can see themselves as a Head Butler in a fine house or Castle, presiding over the other servants, or maybe they identify with what a young scullery maid would have felt like when faced with the wrath of the Head Cook? Or are they the Duke’s Valet, ensuring that he looks as resplendent as possible?”

Jess Reid went on to say that “it wouldn’t be the Summer Season at Blair Castle without the traditional Atholl Gathering and Highland Games,” before revealing that this year the showcase event would be held on Sunday 25th May 2025.

“If you’ve never attended this event before, you’re in for a real treat of colour, spectacle and pageantry,” she said. “The Atholl Highlanders will officially open the Highland Games with a ‘March On’, led by the sound of their pipes and drums. This will be followed by performances from strongmen from all around Scotland, taking centre stage in the Games to battle it out.”

Distinctive Blair Castle, with its white frontage, is a popular visitor attraction for all ages

“They’ll compete in caber tossing, putting the shot and throwing the hammer. Fabulous Highland dancing, a tug o’ war, solo piping, stands and refreshments will add to the overall experience which is certainly a fun day out for all the family.”

Other events happening over the summer, at the Castle which is itself a five star visitor attraction, include “An evening of Rossini & Schubert”, whilst Julia, the Atholl Estates Ranger, runs a series of Spring, Summer and October activities for children, with fun crafting activities, Ranger experiences, and storytelling, particularly good for younger children.

Jess finished by commenting on the Spring and Summer Foraging events.

“With all types of edible and medicinal plants found in the grounds of Blair Castle and its Gardens, these events combine a walk in beautiful habitat, with a learning experience, in the safe and experienced hands of our expert, Tamara. She will pass on lifelong identification techniques, inspiring recipe ideas, and a wealth of ethnobotanical tales, ending with wild tea and homemade cake & biscuits in Hercules Garden,” she said.

Tickets for all events can be found at: https://atholl-estates.co.uk/events/

https://atholl-estates.co.uk/blair-castle/