Grandma adopts Snoop Hogg and Piggy Smalls and the micro pigs are a hit with her friends and family!

A grandmother from Barrmill, Beith has adopted two very unusual pets, a pair of micro pigs who have charmed her family and friends.

Hazel Milne, 57 and her husband Alex, 61 adopted the adorable duo who they have hilariously named Snoop Hogg and Piggy Smalls.

The couple were inspired to join the increasing number of people keeping pigs, as they have extra land on their property and wanted to use it for a good purpose.

Hazel set to work researching the best miniature pig breeders and came across the award-winning Kew Little Pigs, which talked her through the pig keeping process in a special course prior to the animals arriving.

Snoop and Piggy exploring Hazel's kitchen - Animal News Agency

She said: "We run a kennel here too and I have to say that the pigs are much cleaner than the dogs if you can believe it. We have had so much fun learning to look after them. Snoop Hogg is the biggest of the two and is a bit pushy, and Piggy Smalls definitely relies on Snoop for comfort. They are absolutely lovely and so clever."

The pair of piggies have been a hit with the couple's friends and family, particularly their granddaughter Mila who is 19 month-old. And Hazel has plans to get the pigs harnesses and leads so that they can all enjoy a walk together around Barrmill.

She said: "We are still all getting used to each other but I can't wait to go out for a walk with them. We have had lots of support from Kew Little Pigs who brought the pigs to us from Buckinghamshire and gave us training. It all happened quite quickly too after we first got in touch. We have been so impressed with it."

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "We are so thrilled that Hazel and Alex are so happy with Snoop and Piggy. What gorgeous names for a really special pair.

"Pigs really do make wonderful pets, and are every bit as intelligent as a dog, but cheaper to keep. We are seeing a real piggy revolution with more people than ever showing an interest in adoptions."

To find out more about Kew Little Pigs go to www.kewlittlepigs.com