Guide Dogs reveal how to make your garden safe and fun for dogs this spring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With a sense of smell up to 100,000 times more powerful than humans, dogs rely on scent to explore their world, making the garden their ultimate haven.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With garden centres expecting their annual spring rush as UK households start to transform their gardens ready for sunnier days, dog owners are being urged to plant, and plan, with their pets in mind.

In fact, it’s not just humans who appreciate the fresh blooms - dogs do too. With a sense of smell up to 100,000 times more powerful than humans, dogs rely on scent to explore the world, gather information about their environment, reduce stress, and stay mentally stimulated - making the garden their ultimate haven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, Guide Dogs is helping owners navigate their spring planting plans with their expert-backed advice on creating a dog-friendly sensory space and the dos and don’ts when it comes to spring planting.

Guide dog puppies explore and play amongst dog-friendly flowers and herbs as part of a campaign by the charity encouraging dog owners to create safe and enriching gardens for their pets. This spring, Guide Dogs is offering expert advice on creating sensory outdoor spaces with pet-friendly plants, foraging areas and dedicated digging zones to provide dogs with beneficial mental stimulation.

Hannah Wright, Guide Dog Programme Lead at Guide Dogs, explains: "Whether it’s the joy of sniffing through flowers, herbs and foliage, rolling around on the lawn or digging in a dedicated sandpit, a few simple changes can turn an ordinary garden into a sensory haven for dogs. By embracing their natural behaviours, owners can create an environment where dogs can thrive.”

Interactive Scents

Creating a truly dog-friendly outdoor space means incorporating different textures, scents, and interactive elements. Lavender, freesia and sunflowers are all dog-friendly flowers to have in the garden, as well as various herbs such as rosemary, oregano and thyme. Sniffing flowers can be beneficial as your dog is engaging receptors in their brain, driving mental stimulation, important for wellbeing.

Toxic Spring Flowers

Guide dog puppies explore and play amongst dog-friendly flowers and herbs as part of a campaign by the charity encouraging dog owners to create safe and enriching gardens for their pets. This spring, Guide Dogs is offering expert advice on creating sensory outdoor spaces with pet-friendly plants, foraging areas and dedicated digging zones to provide dogs with beneficial mental stimulation.

While flowers can be a helpful enrichment tool, dog owners need to watch out as not all are safe for dogs and spring is peak time for toxic plants including daffodils, tulips and hyacinth. If eaten, symptoms can include vomiting, drooling and tremors. Contact your vet immediately if you think your dog is in danger.

Fun Foraging

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longer grass encourages foraging, tapping into a dog’s curiosity and problem-solving skills, while a dedicated grassy patch for rolling around provides a joyful, sensory-rich experience that many dogs love. Why not scatter some of your dog’s favourite treats here to encourage searching?

Dig Zones

Designated digging areas are not only a powerful tool to help dogs satisfy their natural instincts, they ensure your beautiful flower beds are kept intact. Why not try a sandpit area in the garden, which allows dogs to relieve stress and bust boredom while keeping the rest of the garden in shape. You may also want to hide their toys, chews and bones here as a great hiding spot for them to discover!

Rolling-Friendly Lawns

Dogs love to roll in soft, grassy areas as they pick up scents, scratch an itch and in general it feels good for them. Ensure they have space to do so by maintaining a dedicated patch of lawn and avoiding chemical treatments or feeds to grass that may be harmful to animals.

Different Textures

Ensuring dogs have different textures to feel under their paws is important. Adding bark, gravel, or stepping stones can create varied sensory experiences.

Shady Retreats

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogs can struggle with higher temperatures, so providing a cool, shady area is essential. A covered pergola, dense foliage, or a dedicated shelter can offer a relaxing retreat out of the sun.

Create a doggy loo!

Pet urine can leave burn patches on your lawn, but with a little patience and positive reinforcement, you can train your dog to use a designated toilet area. Encourage them by using their usual cue word when they’re ready to go and reward them for doing it in the right spot. For added convenience, you can fence off this section—keeping your garden tidy and your grass greener!