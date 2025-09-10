Hamilton College hopes to land historic national award

Hamilton College is hoping to create a slice of history next month after being named as a finalist in the Independent Schools of the Year Awards for the first time.

The Lanarkshire school made the first cut in the UK-wide Performing Arts category in the summer and has successfully emerged from a rigorous selection process to make the final seven – and only Scottish school - vying for the prestigious honour.

The winners will be announced in London on October 14, with the awards chaired once again by Dr Helen Wright, international education adviser and past Vice-Chair of the Independent Schools Council.

Graeme Scott, Hamilton College’s Head of Expressive Arts, said: “It is wonderful to see that the hard work from all involved in the Hamilton College Performing Arts programme in our Nursery, Junior School and Senior School has been recognised and acknowledged at this level.

Finalists: Hamilton College.

“Congratulations to all those learners who participate in the performances, and a huge thanks to all the staff who provide the platforms for our learners to showcase their skills. Thanks also to the parents and carers who support our performers in their creative pathways and support our events.

“I am thrilled that Hamilton College has made the final. This is a clear sign that our school is thriving.“

Jenny Paterson, Head of Junior School, said: “In the Junior School, we see every day how the arts inspire our pupils to be creative, confident and expressive. Performing Arts isn’t something extra – it’s part of who we are as a school, and it gives every child the chance to shine.

“Being named a finalist is a wonderful recognition of our staff and pupils, and of the way Performing Arts bring our whole school community together.”

Recognition: Pupils.

Welcoming the nomination, Headteacher Richard Charman added: “We are honoured to be nominated as a finalist in the Independent School Awards, and it puts our school on the map amongst the top schools in the UK.

“It is a true reflection of the hard work and dedication of our staff in delivering a clear vision for the performing arts throughout the school.

“Our Junior School Leadership Team have delivered a vision of every young person in the Nursery and Junior School developing the confidence to perform. This continues to provide a foundation for producing outstanding performances throughout the Senior School, ensuring that Performing Arts belongs to everyone at Hamilton College.

“This recognition will bring so much pride to our whole community!”

Hamilton College is hosting its popular Open Day on Saturday, September 20 when parents will be able to learn more about the Performing Arts offering along with the rest of the school syllabus, while the Senior Production of High School Musical Jr runs from October 6-9, the show once again double cast due to the number of pupils involved.