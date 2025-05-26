Hamilton College pupil Ben ready to live the American dream

Hamilton College pupil Benedict Nevo will soon be living the American dream having successfully applied to Columbia University in New York City.

Ben will be heading across the Atlantic to the Big Apple in the autumn having accepted the offer of a place on the four-year ‘Undergraduate Scholars Program’, where he’ll be majoring in economics.

After an outstanding academic performance at Hamilton College, Ben had offers from a range of US universities including the University of North Carolina, Indiana’s Notre Dame and Boston College.

He has opted for the Big Apple, though, and can’t wait to get started in one of the eight Ivy League schools which is widely regarded for its high academic standards, selectivity in admissions and social prestige.

“I'm looking forward to attending Columbia University and exploring New York City. I'm sure I will find useful the skills I have learnt at Hamilton College and pick up some new ones at Columbia,” he said.

“Hamilton College's close-knit environment helped me in my Ivy League applications in many ways.

“The main way was being able to have a close relationship with my teachers, who helped me navigate the process and gave me advice on my application essays. Having a family-like community at school means that dreams and ambitions are not lost in the crowd, and everyone's unique goals are given enough attention.

“The school's rigorous curriculum also prepared me well for the SAT test, which I had to take before applying. The application process included a personal statement and supplemental essays for every university I applied to. Thanks to the extracurricular opportunities available at Hamilton College, I had loads to write about, from playing soccer to learning jazz pieces on the saxophone.”

Richard Charman, Hamilton College Headteacher, said: “Congratulations, Ben! We’re excited to see you go from strength to strength as you embrace all that lies ahead. The world awaits.

“These offers reflect years of dedication, a strong academic record, and a passion for learning that have shaped Ben’s journey through Hamilton College.”

Welcoming Ben to Columbia, Jessica Marinaccio Dean of Undergraduate Admissions and Financial Aid said: “By virtue of being named a Scholar, you are considered to be one of the most talented students admitted to the Class of 2029, selected from one of the largest applicant pools in Columbia’s history.

“I believe that you will make important intellectual and extracurricular contributions to Columbia. We see in you an individual who will embrace everything that Columbia has to offer, and we are eager for you to contribute your unique voice and gifts to our college, community and city.”