Head of Specialist Services named as a finalist at the National Dementia Care Awards 2024

A passionate, committed and insightful Head of Specialist Services at HC-One has been shortlisted as a finalist for the ‘Most Inspiring Leader in Dementia Care Award’ category at the National Dementia Care Awards 2024.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katy Jenks, Head of Specialist Services at HC-One, was nominated for the ‘Most Inspiring Leader in Dementia Care Award’ by Professor Graham Stokes, Director of Dementia and Specialist Services at HC-One.

The award recognises Katy’s inspirational skills when it comes to caring for individuals living with dementia. Katy inspires her fellow colleagues, by teaching them and by being a role model. Katy is an exceptional leader and champion for dementia care. She always goes the extra mile, providing outstanding care to those living in a dementia-focused environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Dementia Care Awards celebrate the outstanding practice and excellence in dementia care services across 10 different award categories. The award ceremony highlights the hard work of individuals, who work across the social care sector, and their commitment to delivering person-centred care for those living with dementia.

Katy Jenks, Head of Specialist Services at HC-One

As Head of Specialist Services, Katy is responsible for leading reviews of specialist care settings supporting people with complex needs, enabling services to see possibilities and opportunities to give people better lives. Her role includes being the Lead Nurse Practitioner, shaping and implementing Specialist Dementia Care Communities, which are therapeutic settings caring for people who are distressed and present with behaviours that others find concerning.

Katy places the person at the heart of all that services do to improve wellbeing and give people the care they need and the lives they want. She is determined to deliver what is best and achieves this by leading by example.

Katy was recently promoted to the position of Head of Specialist Services from her previous position at HC-One as a Dementia Care Manager for Scotland across c.50 care homes. As a Dementia Care Manager, Katy advised and supported dementia care homes across Scotland, engaging with services caring for people living with dementia who are experiencing distress and presenting with complex needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently, in partnership with the Care Inspectorate, Katy led and delivered a Care Home Quality Improvement Project empowering dementia care nurses and social care professionals to find ways to reduce the inappropriate use of psychoactive medicines.

Speaking on herself being shortlisted as a finalist, Katy Jenks, Head of Specialist Services, said:

“I am honoured to have been shortlisted as a finalist of the ‘Most Inspiring Leader in Dementia Care’ at the National Dementia Care Awards 2024.

“I enjoy seeking out opportunities to support and educate others about dementia care. I look forward to attending the National Dementia Care Award ceremony at the end of the month.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Graham Stokes, Director of Dementia and Specialist Services HC-One, commented:

“Katy knows what leadership involves. She leads, but never tells. Staff don’t follow her example because they feel they must, they follow because Katy inspires them by her determination, imagination and dedication day in and day out.”

The award ceremony of the 14th National Dementia Care Awards 2024 will take place at the Cutlers’ Hall in Sheffield on Thursday 26 September 2024.