Homebuilder unveils new Breathing Space bench during Mental Health Awareness Week

A leading homebuilder has unveiled a new Breathing Space bench at its popular development in Jackton during Mental Health Awareness Week (13th – 19th May).

Cala Homes (West) has installed the bench at The View at Sequoia Meadows to help boost mental health awareness among residents who live in the new South Lanarkshire community.

Breathing Space is a free telephone and webchat service that aims to help those in Scotland living with low mood, stress, anxiety or other forms of distress in their lives and launched the benches as part of its ‘You Matter, We Care’ campaign in 2019. It encourages people to make a positive difference to others’ lives with little acts of kindness and positivity.

The new bench is located at a popular walking route regularly used by those who live in the development and the wider community, offering spectacular views of the countryside whilst locals take some time out of their day for a quiet moment.

It also features a plaque with information on Breathing Space, directing people to the helpline which is available on evenings and weekends for anyone struggling with distress in their lives.

The installation follows on from the introduction of Breathing Space benches at other Cala Homes (West) developments, including Jordanhill Park in Glasgow’s West End and Balgray Gardens in Newton Mearns.

David McKie, Senior Site Manager at Sequoia Meadows, said: “We are pleased to have this bench installed at Sequoia Meadows in Jackton especially before Mental Health Awareness Week which helps encourage people to speak up about the topic. We’ve installed the bench so that the local community can take a moment to be with their thoughts. Mental health is just as important as physical health, and having the Breathing Space bench affirms Cala’s commitment to this.”

Tony McLaren, National Co-ordinator for Breathing Space, said: “The bench we have installed at Sequoia Meadows is to help the spread of positivity, as well as encouraging people to reach out to those who need it most. By adding the plaque with our phone number, we hope to make more people aware of the helpline and to let them know they have somewhere to turn if they are struggling with their mental health.