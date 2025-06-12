Homecare’s Got Talent is back for 2025 – and the sector is singing its support

Care professionals across the UK are being called to centre stage as Homecare’s Got Talent (HCGT) makes its much-anticipated return this summer.

Now in its second year, the nationwide competition is once again shining a spotlight on the incredible – and often unseen – talents within the homecare workforce. And this time, it is even bigger, with the backing of 16 of the sector’s leading names.

Launched last year to celebrate the creativity, individuality and diversity of care professionals, HCGT has quickly become a unifying force within the industry. This year, it’s supported by an impressive collective of homecare brands: Visiting Angels, Radfield Home Care, Home Instead, Sylvian Care, Apollo Care, Care Your Way, City & County Healthcare Group, Bluebird Care, Caremark, Heritage Healthcare, Percurra, Walfinch, Guardian Angel Carers, SureCare, Clarity Homecare, Right at Home and Promedica24.

Headline sponsors Prezzee are supporting the event alongside by Jelly Drops, Visiting Angels’ hydration partner, Lottie, Domus, Bullerwell Insurance, SM92 and the AA. The sponsors’ support enables all proceeds from the final to be donated to the Care Workers’ Charity.

Whether their talents lie in singing, dancing, comedy, poetry or something entirely unexpected, care professionals are invited to step into the spotlight and submit their auditions online. Semi-finals will be held live in London, Manchester and Glasgow on 8th, 9th and 10th July, with the grand finale taking place at Birmingham’s Crescent Theatre on 14th August.

Martin Jones, CEO of Home Instead, said: “Home Instead is proud to support HCGT, a wonderful initiative that celebrates the many talents of care professionals across the UK. These individuals carry out an incredibly important role, delivering high-quality care to people in their own homes.

“But they also have a wealth of skills and interests beyond their day-to-day work – and they deserve to be recognised for all that they bring, both in and out of the workplace. In a sector where care professionals can sometimes feel overlooked, this is a great way to shine a spotlight on their creativity, personality and passion. We’re excited to be part of it and look forward to seeing the amazing entries come through.”

Jonathan Gardner, CEO of Bluebird Care, echoed the message: “We’re really proud to support this year’s HCGT because we truly believe in celebrating the person behind the profession. The values of HCGT really align with our Employee Value Proposition – you’re where you belong at Bluebird Care.

“It’s also about showcasing the extraordinary diversity of our workforce. People from all walks of life, with different experiences, backgrounds and skills, come together to provide life-changing care. That’s something to be recognised, not just professionally, but personally too.

“As we keep pushing for wider public recognition and appreciation of the value of care work, we have to make sure we’re battling negative misconceptions, and showcasing and celebrating the individual people who choose care as the rewarding and meaningful career we know it can be.”

For Dan Archer, UK CEO of Visiting Angels and the driving force behind the initiative, this year’s groundswell of support sends a powerful message: there’s more to care than meets the eye. “The growing support from across the sector shows just how united we are in wanting to raise the profile of our workforce and put a spotlight on the people who are changing lives every day.

“We’re proud to be championing this celebration of talent, and we look forward to welcoming more carers into the spotlight this year.”

For more information and to enter, visit homecaresgottalent.co.uk