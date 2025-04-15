Hop into a last-minute Easter Escape this weekend with Largo Leisure Holidays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Largo Leisure Holidays are offering limited last-minute availability across their six stunning holiday parks in Scotland for Easter weekend, with breaks from just £26 per person per night.

With spring in full bloom, guests can choose from a range of unique stays across Largo Leisure’s stunning parks in Scotland, from luxury lodges with hot tubs to cosy glamping pods and family-friendly caravans. Whether it’s exploring scenic coastal paths, indulging in Easter egg hunts, or simply unwinding by the fire, there's something for everyone.

This allows the perfect opportunity for families, couples, and friends to recharge, reconnect, and enjoy the great outdoors with nature bursting back to life and lots of Easter treats.