Hoppy to be home at Constarry Gardens

Architect duo Callum and Rebecca, and their treasured trio of rabbits, hopped at the chance to secure their forever home at Miller Homes’ Constarry Gardens development in Croy, North Lanarkshire.

The young couple reserved the four-bedroom Hartwood home at the start of last year, tied the knot in the summer, picked up the keys in October and successfully celebrated their first Christmas in the home, hosting both families – an action-packed year to say the least.

“Croy was the perfect place for us to call home. We’re a stone’s throw from my family, who are based in Kirkintilloch, and we’re right next to the train line, giving us plenty choice for getting into Glasgow city centre to work and see friends or day trips through to Edinburgh. It also helps that we’re near Rebecca’s second love, a bunny welfare charity in Kirkintilloch called Beloved Rabbits, which is where we rescued Simba, Belle and Buzz.” Said Callum as he explained why the location of Miller Homes’ Constarry Gardens development was so important to the couple.

Callum and Rebecca Giffard

Callum added: “Living somewhere semi-rural was high on our priority list. We previously owned a flat in Glasgow city centre, and although we loved the location, we always wanted a house and garden. Our Hartwood home has a South facing garden, which will be great in summertime when entertaining, and we’re so close to walks with Croy Hill on our doorstop and plenty outdoor pursuits in the wider North Lanarkshire area – we now just need a dog!”

Rebecca explains why Miller Homes was their first choice. She said: “We spent a lot of time doing our research, with Callum and I both being architects our expectations were high for our next home. We were very impressed with the quality of the homes and really liked the range of house types available with Miller. We fell in love with the Hartwood home. The layout is functional and ticked every box with a fabulous open plan kitchen dining and space to grow as a family with four bedrooms.

“The development is idyllic with the quarry backdrop and bright blue reservoir; we’ve got so much greenery on our doorsteps. The community has a neighbourly feel, which has been lovely. We’ve met quite a few of the neighbours and even spent Boxing Day with some of them, Constarry Gardens really feels like an extension of Croy village.”

Un-bun-lievably, Rebecca spends her free time as a volunteer manager and trustee at the local Kirkintilloch animal welfare charity, Beloved Rabbits, working to rescue, rehome and look after bunnies in need of care. The couple welcomed Belle, Buzz and Simba (photographed) from Beloved Rabbits, giving the mighty trio a forever home.

Callum and Rebecca Giffard with pet bunny Simba at Constarry Gardens

Rebecca added: “We love the flexibility of the Hartwood and are currently undergoing a garage conversion to make this additional space a true extension of the home, with a dedicated room that the rabbits will have as their own sanctuary.”

“The best thing about our new build home is the blank canvas” said the couple as they share an insight into the interior design of their home. They continued: “We’ve leaned into a contemporary neutral colour palette, using beige and white to keep the home light and airy, adding touches of blue as an accent feature throughout.” To top it all off, Callum now has his own mancave, turning one of the bedrooms into a gaming room and home office space.

The newly married couple shared kind words of their experience with Miller Homes: “We couldn’t recommend Miller Homes enough! Our Development Sales Manager, Debbie Fraser, was brilliant in keeping us up to date throughout, she was approachable and really put our mind at ease when taking the plunge to buy our forever home. It was such a seamless, stress-free experience and the whole process was much easier than we originally anticipated. The construction team and Site Managers, Billy and Connor, have also been excellent throughout and the quality of the home they have built for us is perfect!”

For more information about Constarry Gardens, visit www.millerhomes.co.uk.