Housing group helps tenants Stay Safe this Christmas

Scotland’s largest housing association is encouraging its tenants to ‘Stay Safe’ this Christmas.

Wheatley Group is sharing safety tips to help keep people safe and secure in their home over the festive period.

More than 1500 home fire safety visits have been carried out so far in 2024 by Wheatley’s fire safety team or by Scottish Fire & Rescue Service.

Residents get a free home check and advice from either Wheatley or SFRS to help prevent accidents happening in the home, particularly at this time of year.

Tenants are asked to be extra careful using fairy lights and to buy them from a reputable supplier. Fairy lights should never be left on when leaving the home or at bedtime.

Fire safety officers also warn tenants to watch out when using Christmas candles and tea lights.

Wheatley Homes Glasgow Managing Director Aisling Mylrea said:

“We want all of our tenants to enjoy the festive period, but we want them to do so safely.

“Our ‘Stay Safe’ campaign is full of great advice and tips on how to prevent accidents happening in the home and make sure you enjoy Christmas and new year safely in your home.”

More information is available on our website at www.wheatleyhomes-glasgow.com/staysafe