Ideal Home Show Scotland announces talent line up for 2025 show

The UK’s biggest and oldest home and garden show is coming back to Glasgow and has announced its star-studded line up of experts and celebrities joining this year’s show.

Taking place at the city’s SEC from May 23-26, the Ideal Home Show Scotland is the ultimate destination for the house-proud, home renovators, interior design enthusiasts, and garden lovers.

Each year, thousands flock to the must-attend four-day event for fresh inspiration, innovative ideas, and plenty of entertainment to help them create their ideal home and outdoor spaces – and this year is shaping up to be no different.

Joining the glittery lineup is Australian interior designer, Banjo Beale, known for BBC TV series Designing the Hebrides and host of Scotland’s Home of the Year. Banjo will be giving tips on how to create a home with a heart that doesn’t cost the earth by being your own interior designer.

Keith Brymer Jones

He is joined by his co-host, Anna Campbell-Jones who will be talking about interior design rules, when to break them, and how to make them. Visitors will find out how to create a space that truly reflects their personality including smart ways to save money and be more sustainable.

Founder and architect at Hoko Design and presenter of Scotland’s Home of the Year, Danny Campbell will be sharing an Architect’s vision for the perfect home renovation journey.

They’ll be joined by British potter and ceramic designer, Keith Brymer Jones of BBC2’s The Great Pottery Throw Down. Keith will be talking about his life with clay and the unconventional path that brought him to be a judge on the hit BBC 2 show, as well as the twists and turns that lead him to where he is today.

TV presenter and property expert Laura Hamilton will be sharing insights into how to refresh a kitchen on a budget and key considerations when buying property abroad, drawing from her own recent experiences.

Banjo Beale and Anna Campbell Jones

Scotland's renowned money coach and financial inclusion expert, Tynah Matembe will be sharing practical tools and smart strategies to help free up more money, actionable steps to boost income, transform financial habits and craft your 'Ideal Home and Lifestyle'.

Foodies won’t be disappointed as tickets include free entry into the Eat & Drink Festival, a popular and vibrant celebration of Scotland’s culinary talent packed with artisan producers.

Visitors will enjoy live mouth-watering cooking demonstrations from top chefs including Glasgow’s own Jimmy Lee, seen regularly on ITV's This Morning and co-presenting Julie and Jimmy's Hot Woks.

MasterChef finalist 2022,food writer and cookbook author, Sarah Rankin will also be in attendance along with Japanese entrepreneur and chef-owner of Edinburgh’s Harajuku Kitchen, Kaori Simpson.

Ideal Home Show Scotland 2025

They will be joined by legendary local chef, Jak O’Donnell, Great British Menu 2025 contestant, David Millar, and Michelin-starred chefs Peter McKenna of The Gannet and Graeme Cheevers of Unalome. This is a foodie experience not to be missed!

For the first time the Scottish Organic Producers Association and the Guild of Fine Food, bringing its Great Taste Marketplace, will be at the show with vendors who have their accredited seal of approval. Highly respected in the food industry, both will be great additions to this popular festival – much loved by foodies across Scotland.

With a myriad of products to shop from, live celebrity talks, and the latest trends on display, the Ideal Home Show Scotland offers something for everyone including the inspiring life-size Dream Home where visitors can purchase everything they see directly at the show.

Ideal Home Show Scotland takes place from Friday May 23 to Monday May 26, 10am to 5pm, at SEC, Glasgow. For tickets, visit: www.idealhomeshowscotland.co.uk