In-Drinks Glasgow, Scotland’s largest trade show for the drinks sector, is set to bring together Scotland’s wide-ranging hospitality and licensed trade sector for a two-day celebration across the city.

Offering a unique platform for innovation and collaboration for Scotland’s thriving drinks sector, the event, running from Wednesday 5 March to Thursday 6 March at SEC Glasgow, will offer exhibitors an unrivalled opportunity to connect with buyers and suppliers to build business relationships and boost growth.

Staging a busy trade show floor including 80 exhibition spaces, a conference stage, and the In-Drinks Bartenders Competition, the event promises a vibrant atmosphere with curated experiences and the chance to sample world-class products and discover up and coming drinks brands.

Paul Crawford, In-Drinks Glasgow Chair and Founder of Panther M*lk, said:

In-Drinks Glasgow Launches 2025 Show

"Having been part of In-Drinks since the beginning I know firsthand the value and impact that attending this show can bring. It's so important that Scotland has its own tradeshow for such a vibrant drinks sector so that all producers can meet with bartenders and hospitality operators to learn, network and really drive their businesses forward.

"With Panther M*lk making great progress since winning In-Drinks Catalyst in 2023, I am very happy to be an ambassador for next year's show and encourage drinks brands across the country to sign up to take part in the event.”

In-Drinks Glasgow is now open for exhibitor bookings with several high-profile brands already committing to return to the show such as Greene King, Lucky Saint and Buckfast.

With a range of new features including an offsite event programme with local bars and a new Meet the Buyer Programme, the event aims to host 3,000 visitors across the two days.

Start-up drinks competition, In-Drinks Catalyst will return for its third year providing an exciting opportunity for emerging UK drinks brands to pitch their products live at the show and win the chance to receive a year of business advice, promotion and networking.

The In-Drinks Bartenders Competition, run in partnership with the UK Bartenders Guild, will also return for the second year, providing a showcase of the country’s bartending masterminds.

With a variety of stand sizes available to exhibitors to suit all budgets, there is the option to secure space only, providing the opportunity to create a bespoke stand, or opt for a fully fitted stand with stand walls, fascia, name board and carpet.

For further information about In-Drinks Glasgow 2025 and to secure a stand, visit www.in-drinks.com