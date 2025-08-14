Inspirational 'teaching' church celebrates 200th anniversary

The Moderator of the General Assembly attended a special service to mark the 200th anniversary of an East Dunbartonshire church credited with helping train generations of ministers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rt Rev Rosie Frew said it was an honour to take part in the momentous occasion at Cadder Parish Church in Bishopbriggs on Tuesday night.

She and her husband Dave joined the congregation and guests including parish ministers who spoke movingly about their faith journeys and how their time there helped shape them into the spiritual leaders they are today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Frew, the guest preacher, said: "It was a wonderful celebration of the life and impact of a congregation.

Rev Prof Will Storrar, Director Emeritus, Centre of Theological Inquiry, Princeton University, New Jersey, USA. Chris Barlas, probationer minister, Mount Kirk Greenock Rev Ben Thorp, Sandyford Henderson, Glasgow. Rt Rev Rosie Frew, Moderator of the General Assembly Rev Iain MacLeod, Assynt, Rosehall and Scourie Rev Alistair Cook, Hawick South Rev Adaeze Goziem-Ibonye, St Serf's, Tullibody Rev Neil Glover, minister, Aberfeldy, Dull and Weem Rev Rhona McDonald, Interim Moderator, Cadder Rev Julie Moodie, Milton of Campsie Rev John McGregor, retired minister, Cadder Rev Graham Finch, retired minister, Cadder Rev George Mackay, Moderator of the Presbytery of Glasgow Rona Gold, candidate- in-training, OLM

"This is a congregation who have assisted in the formation of so many of our ministers.

"Ten of them were there last night, one joined in online, and all spoke of the important part their supervisor had played and of the warmth, support and encouragement of the congregation.

"Dave and I were warmly welcomed, the congregation chose the hymns - they voted for their favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A reception was held afterwards in the North Hall and a special anniversary cake was cut and enjoyed."

Although the service marked 200 years in the current building, the site at Cadder has been a place of worship since 1150.

The Minute Books of the Kirk Session of Cadder date from 1688 and the originals are lodged in Register House in Edinburgh.

The Pre-Reformation Church had to be replaced in 1750 and that in turn by the present building, which opened in 1825. At least three churches have been built on or near the present site of Cadder, and the surrounding area is likely to have been used for Christian burial for over 800 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limited edition souvenir mugs and pens are for sale to mark the bicentenary anniversary.

People who attended the service included: -

Rev Prof Will Storrar, Director Emeritus, Centre of Theological Inquiry, Princeton University, New Jersey, USA.

Chris Barlas, probationer minister, Mount Kirk Greenock

Rev Ben Thorp, Sandyford Henderson, Glasgow.

Rev Iain MacLeod, Assynt, Rosehall and Scourie

Rev Alistair Cook, Hawick South

Rev Adaeze Goziem-Ibonye, St Serf's, Tullibody

Rev Neil Glover, minister, Aberfeldy, Dull and Weem

Rev Rhona McDonald, Interim Moderator, Cadder

Rev Julie Moodie, Milton of Campsie

Rev John McGregor, retired minister, Cadder

Rev Graham Finch, retired minister, Cadder

Rev George Mackay, Moderator of the Presbytery of Glasgow

Rona Gold, candidate- in-training, OLM

Rev Dr Lynn McChlery, Auchterarder Parish Church

The former students who spoke were Julie Moody, Ian Macleod, Rona Gold, Alistair Cook, Neil Glover, Adaeze Goziem-Ibonye, Ben Thorp, Will Storrar, Chris Barlas and Lynn McChlery.

Gary Pews is a member of the Cadder 200 group, tasked with organising special events throughout the year to mark the significant milestone, said: "It was a terrific service with a real buzz around the church, and fantastic singing,.

"Ten former probationers and students who did placements at Cadder each spoke of how their future ministry was shaped under the tutelage of past ministers Rev Graham Finch, Rev John MacGregor and the late Rev Jack Beaumont.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People came from all around the country, from the Highlands to the Borders and amongst them was Will Storrar, who did a placement at Cadder in 1984 and went on to become a distinguished professor, theologian and author."

Mr Glover sent a message of thanks to the congregation after the event.

"Thank you so much for a really encouraging and well put-together evening," he said.

"As some hospitals are regarded as teaching hospitals, it is obvious that Cadder is a teaching congregation."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev John McGregor retired as the minister of Cadder Parish Church in April this year after eight years in post.

The growth of the congregation and positive impact it has had on the community it serves has been credited to his "vision, leadership and ability to reach out and connect with people".

He said: "Those who worship at Cadder each Sunday are rightly proud of their church building, great love and care goes into its upkeep.

"But there is also another aspect to the building and that is its spiritual dimension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The site has been soaked in worship and prayer for the best part of 900 years and it is still the cradle that holds our worship together.''

Although he has retired from parish ministry, Mr McGregor has started a new role of pastoral assistant at St Paul's Church of Scotland in Milngavie and Baldernock, working alongside Rev Lynsey Brennan.

Rev Rhona McDonald, Interim Moderator of Cadder Parish Church, said: "For 200 years this building has heard God worshipped, the gospel shared and prayers given.

"We also celebrate all the worship that this building will hold in the years to come too.

"I have only been the Interim Moderator since April, but I know this congregation is still ready and willing to serve God, and that is just as exciting.

"Blessings to you all."