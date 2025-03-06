International Women’s Day: Hearing the voices of four Glasgow girls looking to forge career in STEM

In celebration of this year’s International Day of Women and Girls in Science, CGI spoke to four Glasgow pupils with an ambition to forge a career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The four – St Andrews RC Secondary School S2 pupils Liliana Ukah, Tosin Olawuwo, Sarah Peter and Kosi Molokwu – attended a special STEM Camp held by CGI in the gym hall of the school in Shettleston, Glasgow.

The STEM Camps are a flagship programme run by CGI to teach young people all about STEM. The interactive one-day events test their ability to work in teams in order to learn meaningful digital skills such as coding – while having a lot of fun.

Tasks included working with special robots, called Sphero BOLTS, adding in code so they could manoeuvre them around the room. Supervised by the CGI team and their teachers, pupils also donned VR headsets to learn how to navigate their way through a virtual landscape, as well as taking part in a team-building STEM spaghetti tower challenge – designing and building 3D towers using only raw spaghetti and marshmallows.

The result was a whole school year engaging their brains in highly-creative challenges.

Liliana Ukah

Liliana, 13, already has her eyes set on a STEM career – she would like to be a vet. As she’s poised to choose her National 5 exams, the science subjects will be top of her choices – but she also loves technology.

She said: “I enjoy science very much at school, but also I like the fact that we are given lots of positive experiences of education including technology and how to work things. We have iPads in school (as part of Glasgow City Council and CGI’s Connected Learning) where we can access lots of learning, but also the opportunity is there to learn about coding, and to become involved in technology.

“The STEM Camp also is a really enjoyable way to work as a team, and take shots at trying out VR headsets, the Sphero BOLTs, and to work as a team with my friends to create things and problem-solve. As a result I really want to consider a career as a vet.”

Tosin Olawuwo

Tosin, 13, from an early age has always enjoyed working with technology. She has found the inclusive way in which it is taught at St Andrews – the school has a girls-only computer class to encourage them to consider computing as a career – massively contributes to this.

She said: “St Andrews really works hard to get us to look at tech and tech careers – and CGI’s STEM camp is an example of this positive way of doing things.

“I have always really liked using tech at home, and learning what to do. I help my mum make videos on WhatsApp – new year and Christmas messages. But I also enjoy coding and building games. I started doing that in primary school, using the iPads which are part of our learning.

“We started learning coding on our iPads through Scratch, and developed games and minigames, programs and websites. It was really good fun and coming to secondary I was able to carry on that interest.

“The STEM camp also allows us to use coding with the Sphero BOLTS, but we also get to enjoy VR headsets and how to work with them in a virtual world. I feel it’s the technology that we need to know about as that’s going to be a huge part of our lives, especially our working lives, as we get older.”

Sarah Peter

Sarah, 13, enjoys technology at school and found the STEM camp a great way to have fun and learn at the same time.

She said: “I really like science and computing. The school really encourage us and help us engage with the subjects, and the iPads also help boost our general interest as well.

“I enjoy making games, coding and using scratch. The iPads and apps have helped reinforce that learning. I’m in S2 so am still to choose my subjects, but my option choices would look at science and also possible engineering. I enjoy looking at career pathways and again the school is very good at helping me look at all my options.”

Kosi Molokwu

Kosi, 13, says she’s really into reading and also baking – but has always enjoyed technology because of the inclusive way in which pupils are encouraged to work with it.

She said: “The STEM camp was a lot of fun, and they really help when it comes to enjoying subjects. I especially liked the pasta tower challenge as we got to see how we can work in teams, and accomplish something by the end of the session. I liked how the first group left their tower standing for the next group to take it further. Then the third and final group ended up with a really great tower.

“I think that’s so important to see what we can achieve together. I’m proud how we built things up like that and took on other people’s ideas.

“I also like using Scratch on the iPads and enjoy making my own little games. The right teacher helps encourage us to take that further – and that’s the case in St Andrews. It’s so important. The apps we have on our iPads are also really good and allow us to actually use what we’re learning about – it’s great to access blogs and podcasts so we relate to and understand things better.”

Sarah-May Burrell – Physics teacher at St Andrews RC

Sarah-May leads by example as a ‘women in STEM’ having graduated from the University of Strathclyde with degree in physics with teaching.

But she says that attitudes now to encouraging girls into science are markedly different to when she was at school.

“I did science at school and I remember my teacher telling me not to sit my Higher physics as he said I was going to fail. However, I decided I was going to prove him wrong, sat my Higher and got an A.

“Attitudes to teaching all pupils – but in particular girls – when it comes to science and technology are far more positive and inclusive now. In many cases, the pupils are very used to using technology in their everyday lives – it’s a case of harnessing that interest and helping them use it to boost their learning and qualifications.

“They do amazing things with technology, and will try out various things in class with the learning material they can access on their iPads, it is really good to see. They’re developing a skillset that would be suited to STEM careers.

“Also it’s important to challenge stereotypes. We held a STEM day where a tutor got them to consider who they imagined worked in different careers. A pilot and an engineer, they automatically thought of a man, and a midwife a women.

“But then a real-life pilot came in who was a woman, and they were surprised. I don’t know where this comes from, but it shows how stereotyping somehow can get into minds. We try to find a positive way to dispel these, and show that anything is possible.”