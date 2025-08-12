Jet2.com and Jet2holidays announce new Greek destination

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced a new Greek destination for Summer 26 from Glasgow Airport, in response to continued demand from holidaymakers in Scotland looking to enjoy some Greek sunshine.

The leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator have introduced flights and holidays to Kos from Glasgow Airport, as Greece continues to enjoy enormous popularity with holidaymakers.

The companies will operate new weekly Tuesday services from Glasgow Airport to the sun-soaked island from 26th May to 20th October 2026, offering holidaymakers in the region the opportunity to discover the destination’s diverse offering of historical sights, stunning scenery and golden beaches.

Part of the showstopping Dodecanese Islands, Kos has long been a favourite for sunshine holidays. Holidaymakers can choose from lively party towns, laid-back seaside resorts and traditional fishing villages – all of them boasting beautiful beaches and dishing up heavenly traditional cuisine. With its rich culture and history of the capital, Kos Town, Kos is an island where centuries-old relics neighbour vibrant bars and buzzy promenades meet.

As a result of the expansion, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have a total of six Greek destinations - Corfu, Heraklion (Crete), Kefalonia, Kos, Rhodes and Zante on sale from Glasgow Airport next summer, as holidaymakers look to book holidays in the Greek sunshine.

As well as booking and travelling on award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays, customers can experience the company’s VIP customer service which has seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidays repeatedly win high-profile accolades.

This VIP customer service includes friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com or that very same VIP customer service, in-resort Customer Helpers, return transfers, Free Child Place holidays and ATOL protection with the UK’s largest tour operator, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate to 40 destinations from Glasgow Airport next year, giving holidaymakers in the region plenty of choice and flexibility when it comes to enjoying a holiday.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Demand from customers and independent travel agents in Scotland is telling us that flights and holidays to Greece are very popular for Summer 26. As the largest airline and tour operator to Greece from Scotland, we have responded quickly to that demand to give customers even more choice from Glasgow Airport. Kos is a magical destination, and we know its appeal, coupled with our award-winning customer experience, will make it an extremely popular option for holidaymakers looking to book a welcome escape to Greece.”

Matt Hazelwood, Chief Commercial Officer at AGS Airports, added: “We are delighted to see Jet2.com announce its sixth Greek destination from Glasgow to the sun-soaked island of Kos next summer. Expanded flight options to Greece have been sought after by Glasgow passengers for some time and the market dynamics clearly show the increasing trend of people in West Scotland searching for travel to this part of Europe. We are delighted to see Jet2.com respond to this demand with an expanded Greek programme for Summer 2026. Glasgow Airport looks forward to welcoming even more Greek-bound passengers from the city and the wider West Scotland region travelling from their local airport next year."

