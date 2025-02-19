Joy for tenants as they move in early to new Loretto homes in Croy

Loretto Housing Association has handed over keys to 15 families at a new-build development in Croy.

The £2.8 million development in North Lanarkshire at Croyhill Road was completed ahead of the scheduled completion date of March.

The homes were built for Loretto, part of Wheatley Group, and are made up of three-bedroom end-terrace houses, two-bed terraced houses, one-bed and two-bed cottage flats.

Four of the flats are available to people with mobility issues and all properties come with photovoltaic panels for converting sunlight to electricity to help reduce heating bills.

Tenants Nancy Brown, 63, and husband David, 66, are delighted with their new one-bedroom home. The couple, who have two grown-up sons and a grown-up daughter, moved from a property in Moodiesburn.

Nancy, who is a patient transport driver for the NHS, said: “We love it. We are absolutely delighted with our new house. David had an accident at work which has left him with health issues. Our new flat is on the ground floor and has a wet room, which is perfect for him.”

The development, which was built by Miller Homes, was supported by North Lanarkshire Council and a £1.7million grant from Scottish Government.

Laura Henderson, Managing Director of Loretto, said: “We’re delighted we were able to offer our customers their new homes ahead of schedule. With their photovoltaic panels, these homes offer smaller energy bills and warmer homes for our customers.”