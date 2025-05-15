JR Scaffold answer structural prayers for West End church renovation project
The specialist team installed around 3,000 square meters of Cuplok scaffolding around St Peter’s Church in Partick across multiple phases, to allow the building’s stonework, roof and windows to be fully restored across the 20 to 40 week project.
JR Scaffold took on this challenging and unique structural task on behalf of their regular clients John Fulton Plumbing & Roofing, who were the successful bidders for the church’s renovation tender from property consultants Brown & Wallace.
Due to the unusual and delicate nature of this iconic building’s structure and location, the project required multiple visits and a thorough design process with a team of third-party scaffold engineers prior to the erection of the external scaffolding, all to ensure that the renovation work can be done as safely and efficiently as possible.
As well as a number of specifically designed cantilever sections for the lower roofs of the church, over 20 light duty aluminium towers were required for the internal renovation works of the building’s ceiling and windows.
To allow the church’s busy weekend services to still go ahead during these renovations, the interior towers had to be removed each weekend by JR Scaffold’s light access team and re-erected on Mondays to allow the work to continue.
Alistair McKay, Contracts Manager at JR Scaffold lead the project. He said: “This has been a fantastic project to have been involved in from the start. Everything from the detailed design process required to ensure that renovations across the church can go ahead smoothly, to the interesting logistics of the site being an active place of worship, has proven a great challenge for our team to get stuck into.