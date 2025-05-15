JR Scaffold answer structural prayers for West End church renovation project

One of Scotland’s largest scaffolding providers, JR Scaffold Services, have brought their expertise onto a unique transformation project, to support the reinvigoration and renovation of a B-listed church located in the West End of Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The specialist team installed around 3,000 square meters of Cuplok scaffolding around St Peter’s Church in Partick across multiple phases, to allow the building’s stonework, roof and windows to be fully restored across the 20 to 40 week project.

JR Scaffold took on this challenging and unique structural task on behalf of their regular clients John Fulton Plumbing & Roofing, who were the successful bidders for the church’s renovation tender from property consultants Brown & Wallace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the unusual and delicate nature of this iconic building’s structure and location, the project required multiple visits and a thorough design process with a team of third-party scaffold engineers prior to the erection of the external scaffolding, all to ensure that the renovation work can be done as safely and efficiently as possible.

The building's roof, windows and stonework are being renovated as part of the project

As well as a number of specifically designed cantilever sections for the lower roofs of the church, over 20 light duty aluminium towers were required for the internal renovation works of the building’s ceiling and windows.

To allow the church’s busy weekend services to still go ahead during these renovations, the interior towers had to be removed each weekend by JR Scaffold’s light access team and re-erected on Mondays to allow the work to continue.

Alistair McKay, Contracts Manager at JR Scaffold lead the project. He said: “This has been a fantastic project to have been involved in from the start. Everything from the detailed design process required to ensure that renovations across the church can go ahead smoothly, to the interesting logistics of the site being an active place of worship, has proven a great challenge for our team to get stuck into.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone is very excited to see the end result of the refurbishment by the John Fulton’s team and we’re thrilled to be able to be a part of ensuring this important historic building in Glasgow, remains a key part of the West End community.”