JR Scaffold provides key solution for Buchanan Street project

One of Scotland’s largest scaffolding providers, JR Scaffold Services, has made safety and professionalism a key consideration by bringing its scaffolding services to a project on one of Glasgow’s busiest shopping destinations – Buchanan Street.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working on behalf of client Eycon Ltd, the specialist team at JR Scaffold installed around 800 square metres of scaffolding around the upper building above high street mainstay Timpson’s on Buchanan Street in the city centre, enabling refurbishments and repairs to go ahead.

The scaffolding installation included staircases, edge protection and fan protection, providing access to the building’s windows and roof. Excessive beam work was also carried out at the rear of the building to bridge over skylights and vents on the lower roof. A hoist, supplied by ScotHoist, was fitted to assist Eycon in carrying out the building works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The extensive installation took a team of four expert scaffolders around two weeks to complete and was safely erected on the busy city centre street, ensuring continued access to the retail units below the project.

JR Scaffold provided 800 sq metres of scaffold for the Buchanan Street project

John Jack, Contracts Director at JR Scaffold led the project. He said: “This has been another great city centre project for us to be involved in. With the project’s busy location, we needed to ensure that safety, both for passers-by and workers, was the top priority throughout our installation and design

“City centre jobs are always tricky, but we are delighted to deliver this job safely and on time for the client in one of Glasgow’s most populated pedestrian streets.”

The JR Group was founded in Govan in 1995 as a scaffolding business and is celebrating 30 years in business this year. It has grown to become one of Scotland’s largest building and construction firms – employing around 200 staff.

The JR Group has a proven track record of delivering outstanding projects for leading UK housebuilders, registered social landlords and private clients across Scotland and the North of England.